B.C. Power Controls Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.64
1.46
7.45
1.09
Depreciation
-0.4
-0.47
-0.57
-0.66
Tax paid
-0.2
-0.42
-2.42
-0.41
Working capital
-15.94
12.44
-6.14
4.19
Other operating items
Operating
-15.9
13
-1.67
4.2
Capital expenditure
0.19
-0.2
4.32
-0.64
Free cash flow
-15.71
12.79
2.64
3.56
Equity raised
38.51
34.24
21.96
20.62
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-16.59
8.48
-11.4
3.02
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.21
55.51
13.2
27.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.