B.C. Power Controls Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.4
(-1.12%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:28:37 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR B.C. Power Controls Ltd

B.C. Power FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.64

1.46

7.45

1.09

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.47

-0.57

-0.66

Tax paid

-0.2

-0.42

-2.42

-0.41

Working capital

-15.94

12.44

-6.14

4.19

Other operating items

Operating

-15.9

13

-1.67

4.2

Capital expenditure

0.19

-0.2

4.32

-0.64

Free cash flow

-15.71

12.79

2.64

3.56

Equity raised

38.51

34.24

21.96

20.62

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-16.59

8.48

-11.4

3.02

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.21

55.51

13.2

27.21

