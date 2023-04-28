iifl-logo-icon 1
B.C. Power Controls Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.4
(-1.12%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:28:37 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

150.25

192.55

493.43

354.89

yoy growth (%)

-21.96

-60.97

39.03

43.98

Raw materials

-143.48

-185.58

-478.62

-348.44

As % of sales

95.49

96.38

96.99

98.18

Employee costs

-0.9

-0.87

-0.78

-0.69

As % of sales

0.6

0.45

0.15

0.19

Other costs

-3.56

-2.56

-5.22

-3.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.37

1.32

1.05

1

Operating profit

2.29

3.53

8.79

2.19

OPM

1.52

1.83

1.78

0.61

Depreciation

-0.4

-0.47

-0.57

-0.66

Interest expense

-1.28

-2.48

-2.17

-1.35

Other income

0.03

0.88

1.41

0.92

Profit before tax

0.64

1.46

7.45

1.09

Taxes

-0.2

-0.42

-2.42

-0.41

Tax rate

-31.33

-29.01

-32.49

-37.91

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.44

1.03

5.03

0.68

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.44

1.03

5.03

0.68

yoy growth (%)

-57.6

-79.35

637.99

-5.95

NPM

0.29

0.53

1.02

0.19

