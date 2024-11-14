Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

B.C. Power Controls Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 together with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. The Company has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Oct 2024 3 Oct 2024

The Company has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held today.

Board Meeting 30 Sep 2024 30 Sep 2024

SUBMISSION OF COMPANY OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING

Board Meeting 10 Sep 2024 10 Sep 2024

The Company has submitted the outcome of the Board Meeting held today.

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

The Company has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held today.

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results The Company has informed the BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today on Friday the 09th day of August 2024, which was duly commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded with vote of thanks at 08:15 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, has inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with auditors Limited Review Report thereon, as prepared in accordance with IND-AS. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

B.C. Power Controls Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 together with Auditors Report thereon Purpose of the meeting has been revised (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024) The Company has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on 24.05.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024