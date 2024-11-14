iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B.C. Power Controls Ltd Board Meeting

4.4
(-1.12%)
Apr 28, 2023|03:28:37 PM

B.C. Power CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
B.C. Power Controls Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 together with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. The Company has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
The Company has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held today.
Board Meeting30 Sep 202430 Sep 2024
SUBMISSION OF COMPANY OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
Board Meeting10 Sep 202410 Sep 2024
The Company has submitted the outcome of the Board Meeting held today.
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
The Company has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held today.
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Quarterly Results The Company has informed the BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today on Friday the 09th day of August 2024, which was duly commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded with vote of thanks at 08:15 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, has inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with auditors Limited Review Report thereon, as prepared in accordance with IND-AS. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
B.C. Power Controls Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 together with Auditors Report thereon Purpose of the meeting has been revised (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024) The Company has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on 24.05.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
B.C. Power Controls Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 together with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. The Company has informed the BSE the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today on Monday the 12th day of February 2024, which was duly commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded with vote of thanks at 05:15 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, has inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with auditors Limited Review Report thereon, as prepared in accordance with IND-AS. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

B.C. Power: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR B.C. Power Controls Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.