|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|B.C. Power Controls Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 together with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. The Company has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held today. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|The Company has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held today.
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|SUBMISSION OF COMPANY OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING
|Board Meeting
|10 Sep 2024
|10 Sep 2024
|The Company has submitted the outcome of the Board Meeting held today.
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|The Company has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held today.
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results The Company has informed the BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors held today on Friday the 09th day of August 2024, which was duly commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded with vote of thanks at 08:15 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, has inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 along with auditors Limited Review Report thereon, as prepared in accordance with IND-AS. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|B.C. Power Controls Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 together with Auditors Report thereon Purpose of the meeting has been revised (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024) The Company has submitted the outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on 24.05.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|B.C. Power Controls Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 together with Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. The Company has informed the BSE the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today on Monday the 12th day of February 2024, which was duly commenced at 04:00 P.M. and concluded with vote of thanks at 05:15 P.M. at the registered office of the Company, has inter alia transacted the following business: 1. Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with auditors Limited Review Report thereon, as prepared in accordance with IND-AS. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.