B.C. Power Controls Ltd Summary

B.C. Power Controls Limited was incorporated as B.C. Power Controls Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated June 12, 2008. Later with effect from November 21, 2013, the Company was converted into Public Limited Company and the Company name changed to B.C. Power Controls Limited.The company stepped into the manufacturing of Wire & Cable in 2008 and earlier to 2010, the company used to purchase Copper and Aluminium Wires from the outsider to manufacture its final products. However in the year 2010, the Company made the backwards integration installing the Copper and Aluminium wire drawing facility which, in turn, added value to organization in terms of economies of scale and production of Copper and Aluminium wires in accordance.The Company was made a leading manufacturer of Wires & Cables which include Armoured Cable, Unarmoured Cable, Flexible & House Wires, Submersible Cable, Control & Instrumentation Cable. These are manufactured using quality material which is checked at every stage of production by the highly experienced quality controllers.The Company manufactures and trades ferrous and non ferrous items metal items, which mainly includes Zinc, Copper Ingots, Copper Rod, Tin Ingots, Copper Scrap and Nickel etc.. It trades the goods in open market as well as on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) Platform by taking and giving physical delivery of material and other modes also. It purchases the goods from Indian market as well as imports from various countries. The Company sold its manufacturing unit of wires and cables during F.Y. 2021-22 and stopped the manufacturing business.