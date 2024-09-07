AGM 30/09/2024 The Company has submitted the notice of 16th AGM scheduled to be held on 30th September 2024 and intimation of book closure on account of AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024) The Company has submitted the voting results for 16th AGM held on 30th September 2024 along with scrutinizers report. Intimation for completion of tenure of auditor (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)