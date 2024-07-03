iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Signet Industries Ltd Share Price

69.76
(-1.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open72.17
  • Day's High72.19
  • 52 Wk High97.35
  • Prev. Close70.74
  • Day's Low69.44
  • 52 Wk Low 58
  • Turnover (lac)12.17
  • P/E16.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value68.1
  • EPS4.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)205.35
  • Div. Yield0.71
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Signet Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

72.17

Prev. Close

70.74

Turnover(Lac.)

12.17

Day's High

72.19

Day's Low

69.44

52 Week's High

97.35

52 Week's Low

58

Book Value

68.1

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

205.35

P/E

16.62

EPS

4.26

Divi. Yield

0.71

Signet Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

arrow

15 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

15 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Aug, 2024

arrow

Signet Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Signet Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.77%

Non-Promoter- 27.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Signet Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.75

53.12

53.49

53.86

Preference Capital

18.31

16.73

15.32

14.06

Reserves

167.31

153.34

141.66

134.74

Net Worth

238.37

223.19

210.47

202.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

826.99

882.81

903.71

912.33

yoy growth (%)

-6.32

-2.31

-0.94

14.96

Raw materials

-687.71

-730.63

-773.77

-799.51

As % of sales

83.15

82.76

85.62

87.63

Employee costs

-22.05

-22.17

-19.32

-15.73

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.04

17.13

25.71

23.19

Depreciation

-7.93

-7.87

-6.61

-6.58

Tax paid

2.25

-5.33

-7.24

-4.78

Working capital

54.36

19.01

48.62

31.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.32

-2.31

-0.94

14.96

Op profit growth

-6.91

-3.87

10.86

-5.53

EBIT growth

-8.37

-7.86

9.66

-3.7

Net profit growth

18.27

-36.16

0.37

5.72

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Signet Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Signet Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mukesh Sangla

Executive Director

Saurabh Sangla

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Preeti Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Palak Malviya

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mayank Shrivas

Independent Director

Reshma Lalwani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Signet Industries Ltd

Summary

Signet Industries Limited, formerly Signet Overseas Limited, is an India-based company. The Company operates under three segments: polymer, wind power unit and other. Polymer includes manufacturing and trading of poly products. Wind power unit includes wind turbine power unit. Other segment includes merchant trading of various products. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.The Company installed additional capacity for production of 2400 MTs of sprinkler pipes in FY 2011-12.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Signet Industries Ltd share price today?

The Signet Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹69.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Signet Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Signet Industries Ltd is ₹205.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Signet Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Signet Industries Ltd is 16.62 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Signet Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Signet Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Signet Industries Ltd is ₹58 and ₹97.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Signet Industries Ltd?

Signet Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.86%, 3 Years at 16.19%, 1 Year at 0.77%, 6 Month at -18.32%, 3 Month at -2.70% and 1 Month at -0.56%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Signet Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Signet Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.22 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Signet Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.