Open₹72.17
Prev. Close₹70.74
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.17
Day's High₹72.19
Day's Low₹69.44
52 Week's High₹97.35
52 Week's Low₹58
Book Value₹68.1
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)205.35
P/E16.62
EPS4.26
Divi. Yield0.71
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.75
53.12
53.49
53.86
Preference Capital
18.31
16.73
15.32
14.06
Reserves
167.31
153.34
141.66
134.74
Net Worth
238.37
223.19
210.47
202.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
826.99
882.81
903.71
912.33
yoy growth (%)
-6.32
-2.31
-0.94
14.96
Raw materials
-687.71
-730.63
-773.77
-799.51
As % of sales
83.15
82.76
85.62
87.63
Employee costs
-22.05
-22.17
-19.32
-15.73
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.04
17.13
25.71
23.19
Depreciation
-7.93
-7.87
-6.61
-6.58
Tax paid
2.25
-5.33
-7.24
-4.78
Working capital
54.36
19.01
48.62
31.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.32
-2.31
-0.94
14.96
Op profit growth
-6.91
-3.87
10.86
-5.53
EBIT growth
-8.37
-7.86
9.66
-3.7
Net profit growth
18.27
-36.16
0.37
5.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mukesh Sangla
Executive Director
Saurabh Sangla
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Preeti Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Palak Malviya
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mayank Shrivas
Independent Director
Reshma Lalwani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Signet Industries Ltd
Summary
Signet Industries Limited, formerly Signet Overseas Limited, is an India-based company. The Company operates under three segments: polymer, wind power unit and other. Polymer includes manufacturing and trading of poly products. Wind power unit includes wind turbine power unit. Other segment includes merchant trading of various products. The company was incorporated in the year 1985.The Company installed additional capacity for production of 2400 MTs of sprinkler pipes in FY 2011-12.
The Signet Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹69.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Signet Industries Ltd is ₹205.35 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Signet Industries Ltd is 16.62 and 0.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Signet Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Signet Industries Ltd is ₹58 and ₹97.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Signet Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.86%, 3 Years at 16.19%, 1 Year at 0.77%, 6 Month at -18.32%, 3 Month at -2.70% and 1 Month at -0.56%.
