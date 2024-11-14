Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Signet Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we are pleased to inform that BM/06/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 at 04:00 P.M. at the Corporate office of the company situated at Plot no. 99 Smart Industrial Park Near NATRIP Pithampur Dhar-454775 to consider and approve the following businesses along with other routine businesses: Approval of the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half year/ Quarter ended 30th September 2024. 2. To take on Record the Limited Review Report by the Auditors for the Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Half year/ Quarter ended 30th September 2024. 3. Approval of the Standalone Un-Audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the half year ended on 30th September 2024; and 4. Approval of the Standalone Un-Audited Statement of Cash Flow for the half year ended on 30th September 2024. the Board of Directors approved the following agenda items Approved considered and adopted the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with the Segment Report, Statement of Assets and Liabilities, Cash Flow Statement and Limited Review Report thereon along with other routine businesses. The Board has taken note of the warning letter placed in the meeting issued by NSE and BSE dated 08.11.2024 in relation to back-dated appointment of Palak Malviya and Mayank Shrivas, existing Independent directors for the second term as the same was considered in the Board meeting dated May 30, 2023, which was however, made effective from March 25, 2023 and May 22, 2023 respectively. The Board considered the warning letter seriously and ensure the Exchanges that the proper corrective measure would be taken by the Company to comply all the compliances with all the applicable provisions laid by SEBI through its regulations in future. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Signet Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and adopt the unaudited financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. To consider approve and adopt Boards Report and the annexure thereto including Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the Financial Year 2023-24; 3. To take on record the Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24; 4. To fix Date Time and Venue of the Annual General Meeting of the Company and to approve the Notice calling the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company 5. To fix cut-off date and period of E-voting. 6. To fix period for closing of Register of Members and Share Transfer Register. 7. Appointment of Scrutinizer for conducting the E-voting Process and voting at the meeting venue for the Annual General Meeting. Outcome of Board meeting (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

Signet Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve intimation of holding the Board Meeting ( BM/ 02/2024-25) for consideration and approval of the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 alongwith Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of final dividend for the financial year 2023-24 if any Outcome of Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 12 May 2024

Signet Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To approve the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting required to be convened for obtaining the members approval for the proposed increase in the authorized share capital of the Company and the consequent amendment in the Memorandum of Association of the Company;To amend/ alter the Articles of Association of the Company;To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting the Extraordinary General Meeting;To approve the re-appointment of Mr. Mukesh Sangla as the Managing Director of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders ;.To consider fund raising by way of an issuance of equity shares to its existing equity shareholders on rights basis (Rights issue) subject to receipt of necessary approvals from regulatory authorities as applicable ;To consider the constitution of a special committee of Board of Directors in the name and style of Rights Issue Committee to discuss and decide on the matters relating to right issue;To appoint intermediaries for the purpose of Right Issue. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024

Signet Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby informed you that the Meeting (BM/01/2024-25) of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 14th May 2024 at 11.30 am at the Corporate Office of the Company at Plot No. 99 Smart Industrial Park Pithampur Dhar-454775 to transact the following business: 1. To approve the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting required to be convened for obtaining the members approval for the proposed increase in the authorized share capital of the Company and the consequent amendment in the Memorandum of Association of the Company. 2. To amend/ alter the Articles of Association of the Company; 3. To appoint Scrutinizer for conducting the Extraordinary General Meeting; The Board Meeting to be held on 14/05/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024