Signet Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.75
53.12
53.49
53.86
Preference Capital
18.31
16.73
15.32
14.06
Reserves
167.31
153.34
141.66
134.74
Net Worth
238.37
223.19
210.47
202.66
Minority Interest
Debt
317.35
292.65
291.77
280.6
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.62
9.32
9.84
10.45
Total Liabilities
564.34
525.16
512.08
493.71
Fixed Assets
79.46
82.68
83.94
82.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.16
1.04
0.18
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.46
1.33
1.29
1.18
Networking Capital
465.7
424.9
412.44
388.77
Inventories
273.8
264.75
251.9
222.09
Inventory Days
98.02
Sundry Debtors
344.78
301.8
312.43
327.25
Debtor Days
144.43
Other Current Assets
52.17
63.08
55.38
75.71
Sundry Creditors
-183.69
-180.66
-190.17
-218.53
Creditor Days
96.44
Other Current Liabilities
-21.36
-24.07
-17.1
-17.75
Cash
16.55
15.22
14.23
20.66
Total Assets
564.33
525.17
512.08
493.73
