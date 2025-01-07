iifl-logo-icon 1
Signet Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

70
(0.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

826.99

882.81

903.71

912.33

yoy growth (%)

-6.32

-2.31

-0.94

14.96

Raw materials

-687.71

-730.63

-773.77

-799.51

As % of sales

83.15

82.76

85.62

87.63

Employee costs

-22.05

-22.17

-19.32

-15.73

As % of sales

2.66

2.51

2.13

1.72

Other costs

-54.82

-62.96

-40.86

-34.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.62

7.13

4.52

3.74

Operating profit

62.4

67.04

69.74

62.9

OPM

7.54

7.59

7.71

6.89

Depreciation

-7.93

-7.87

-6.61

-6.58

Interest expense

-46.23

-44.3

-40.95

-37.6

Other income

1.81

2.26

3.54

4.47

Profit before tax

10.04

17.13

25.71

23.19

Taxes

2.25

-5.33

-7.24

-4.78

Tax rate

22.46

-31.16

-28.16

-20.64

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.3

11.79

18.47

18.4

Exceptional items

1.64

0

0

0

Net profit

13.94

11.79

18.47

18.4

yoy growth (%)

18.27

-36.16

0.37

5.72

NPM

1.68

1.33

2.04

2.01

