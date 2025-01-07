Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
826.99
882.81
903.71
912.33
yoy growth (%)
-6.32
-2.31
-0.94
14.96
Raw materials
-687.71
-730.63
-773.77
-799.51
As % of sales
83.15
82.76
85.62
87.63
Employee costs
-22.05
-22.17
-19.32
-15.73
As % of sales
2.66
2.51
2.13
1.72
Other costs
-54.82
-62.96
-40.86
-34.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.62
7.13
4.52
3.74
Operating profit
62.4
67.04
69.74
62.9
OPM
7.54
7.59
7.71
6.89
Depreciation
-7.93
-7.87
-6.61
-6.58
Interest expense
-46.23
-44.3
-40.95
-37.6
Other income
1.81
2.26
3.54
4.47
Profit before tax
10.04
17.13
25.71
23.19
Taxes
2.25
-5.33
-7.24
-4.78
Tax rate
22.46
-31.16
-28.16
-20.64
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.3
11.79
18.47
18.4
Exceptional items
1.64
0
0
0
Net profit
13.94
11.79
18.47
18.4
yoy growth (%)
18.27
-36.16
0.37
5.72
NPM
1.68
1.33
2.04
2.01
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.