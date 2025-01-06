Signet Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
10.04
17.13
25.71
23.19
Depreciation
-7.93
-7.87
-6.61
-6.58
Tax paid
2.25
-5.33
-7.24
-4.78
Working capital
54.36
19.01
48.62
31.84
Other operating items
Operating
58.73
22.93
60.48
43.65
Capital expenditure
10.73
12.54
13.5
-36.81
Free cash flow
69.46
35.47
73.98
6.84
Equity raised
293.28
262.92
229.25
157.4
Investing
0.06
-0.11
-0.05
0.17
Financing
71.67
79.64
159.81
158.9
Dividends paid
0
0
1.47
1.47
Net in cash
434.47
377.93
464.47
324.79
