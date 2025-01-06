iifl-logo-icon 1
Signet Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

69.76
(-1.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Signet Industrie FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

10.04

17.13

25.71

23.19

Depreciation

-7.93

-7.87

-6.61

-6.58

Tax paid

2.25

-5.33

-7.24

-4.78

Working capital

54.36

19.01

48.62

31.84

Other operating items

Operating

58.73

22.93

60.48

43.65

Capital expenditure

10.73

12.54

13.5

-36.81

Free cash flow

69.46

35.47

73.98

6.84

Equity raised

293.28

262.92

229.25

157.4

Investing

0.06

-0.11

-0.05

0.17

Financing

71.67

79.64

159.81

158.9

Dividends paid

0

0

1.47

1.47

Net in cash

434.47

377.93

464.47

324.79

