Signet Industries Ltd Summary

Signet Industries Limited, formerly Signet Overseas Limited, was registered with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai in 1985 and the Company was changed to the present name Signet Industries Limited in November, 2009. Company is engaged in Merchant Trading of All Kind of Polymers & Other Products and Manufacturing of Micro Irrigation System (DRIP), Sprinkler Pipe / PVC Pipe & Agro fittings and its Allied Products, all type of House Hold & Plastic Moulded Furniture.The Company operates under three segments: Polymer, Wind Power Unit and Other. Polymer includes manufacturing and trading of poly products. Wind Power Unit includes wind turbine power unit. Other segment includes merchant trading of various products. The Company installed additional capacity for production of 2400 MTs of sprinkler pipes in FY 2011-12. The Company further incorporated a 100% whole owned subsidiary Company with the name of Adroit Drivelines Limited in FY 2015-16.