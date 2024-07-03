Summary

Goyal Aluminiums Limited was erstwhile incorporated with the name of Advitiya Trade India Limited as a Limited Company on March 22, 2017. Subsequently, the Company has taken over the running concern in the name and style of Goyal Sales w.e.f. April 01, 2017. Thereafter, the Company changed its name from Advitiya Trade India Limited to Goyal Aluminiums Limited on August 21, 2021. Shri Om Prakash Aggarwal had started Goyal and Company, a proprietary concern at Delhi in 1996 and ran it till March 2010. Goyal & Co. was a trading concern which traded mainly in Aluminium and other metals, textiles and other hardware products. Later, the proprietary concern was taken over by his sons Sandeep Goyal and Pradeep Goyal who started their own proprietary concerns viz. Pashupati Fabrics and Goyal Rubbers respectively. Goyal Rubbers which is proprietary concern of Mr. Pradeep Goyal is trading in rubber and hardware products and is going concern. And the present promoter is Sandeep Goyal. Pashupati Fabrics a proprietary concern trading in textiles was started by the Promoter Mr. Sandeep Goyal in year 2010. Later, in 2014 Mr. Sandeep Goyal transferred the business of Pashupati Fabrics in the name of Goyal sales, a proprietary concern and Goyal Sales was further taken over by the Company in 2017. At present, the Company is a leading manufacturer of aluminium coils, aluminium sheets, aluminium sections and other parts. In March, 2018 the Company came up with a Public Issue of 28,72,000 Equity S

