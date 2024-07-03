SectorTrading
Open₹10.34
Prev. Close₹10.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹32.49
Day's High₹10.67
Day's Low₹9.49
52 Week's High₹12.4
52 Week's Low₹8.2
Book Value₹1.46
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)138.59
P/E67.33
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.27
14.27
14.27
9.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.51
3.19
1.07
4.38
Net Worth
19.78
17.46
15.34
14.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
55.15
58.95
55.22
39.87
yoy growth (%)
-6.44
6.75
38.47
0
Raw materials
-54.09
-57.29
-53.48
-38.64
As % of sales
98.07
97.18
96.85
96.91
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.29
-0.31
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.23
0.98
1
0.5
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.25
-0.26
-0.12
Working capital
-0.19
1.36
0.07
12.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-6.44
6.75
38.47
0
Op profit growth
-61.07
-0.27
83.35
-1,097.86
EBIT growth
-67.24
-1.86
82.17
-1,076
Net profit growth
-80.43
-2.26
95.2
-876.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
68.46
65.99
82.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
68.46
65.99
82.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.26
0.12
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sandeep Goyal
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Chahat Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Bishamber Nath Mehra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mayank Nigam
Independent Director
Amit Agarwal
Director
Kanchan Goyal
The Goyal Aluminiums Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.71 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd is ₹138.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd is 67.33 and 6.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goyal Aluminiums Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd is ₹8.2 and ₹12.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Goyal Aluminiums Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -10.91%, 1 Year at 1.71%, 6 Month at 4.55%, 3 Month at -0.59% and 1 Month at 1.50%.
