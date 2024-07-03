iifl-logo-icon 1
Goyal Aluminiums Ltd Share Price

9.71
(-4.05%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:59:43 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.34
  • Day's High10.67
  • 52 Wk High12.4
  • Prev. Close10.12
  • Day's Low9.49
  • 52 Wk Low 8.2
  • Turnover (lac)32.49
  • P/E67.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.46
  • EPS0.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)138.59
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

10.34

Prev. Close

10.12

Turnover(Lac.)

32.49

Day's High

10.67

Day's Low

9.49

52 Week's High

12.4

52 Week's Low

8.2

Book Value

1.46

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

138.59

P/E

67.33

EPS

0.15

Divi. Yield

0

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:19 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.97%

Non-Promoter- 30.02%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.27

14.27

14.27

9.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.51

3.19

1.07

4.38

Net Worth

19.78

17.46

15.34

14.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

55.15

58.95

55.22

39.87

yoy growth (%)

-6.44

6.75

38.47

0

Raw materials

-54.09

-57.29

-53.48

-38.64

As % of sales

98.07

97.18

96.85

96.91

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.29

-0.31

-0.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.23

0.98

1

0.5

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.25

-0.26

-0.12

Working capital

-0.19

1.36

0.07

12.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-6.44

6.75

38.47

0

Op profit growth

-61.07

-0.27

83.35

-1,097.86

EBIT growth

-67.24

-1.86

82.17

-1,076

Net profit growth

-80.43

-2.26

95.2

-876.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

68.46

65.99

82.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

68.46

65.99

82.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.26

0.12

0.01

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Goyal Aluminiums Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sandeep Goyal

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Chahat Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Bishamber Nath Mehra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mayank Nigam

Independent Director

Amit Agarwal

Director

Kanchan Goyal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Goyal Aluminiums Ltd

Summary

Goyal Aluminiums Limited was erstwhile incorporated with the name of Advitiya Trade India Limited as a Limited Company on March 22, 2017. Subsequently, the Company has taken over the running concern in the name and style of Goyal Sales w.e.f. April 01, 2017. Thereafter, the Company changed its name from Advitiya Trade India Limited to Goyal Aluminiums Limited on August 21, 2021. Shri Om Prakash Aggarwal had started Goyal and Company, a proprietary concern at Delhi in 1996 and ran it till March 2010. Goyal & Co. was a trading concern which traded mainly in Aluminium and other metals, textiles and other hardware products. Later, the proprietary concern was taken over by his sons Sandeep Goyal and Pradeep Goyal who started their own proprietary concerns viz. Pashupati Fabrics and Goyal Rubbers respectively. Goyal Rubbers which is proprietary concern of Mr. Pradeep Goyal is trading in rubber and hardware products and is going concern. And the present promoter is Sandeep Goyal. Pashupati Fabrics a proprietary concern trading in textiles was started by the Promoter Mr. Sandeep Goyal in year 2010. Later, in 2014 Mr. Sandeep Goyal transferred the business of Pashupati Fabrics in the name of Goyal sales, a proprietary concern and Goyal Sales was further taken over by the Company in 2017. At present, the Company is a leading manufacturer of aluminium coils, aluminium sheets, aluminium sections and other parts. In March, 2018 the Company came up with a Public Issue of 28,72,000 Equity S
Company FAQs

What is the Goyal Aluminiums Ltd share price today?

The Goyal Aluminiums Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.71 today.

What is the Market Cap of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd is ₹138.59 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd is 67.33 and 6.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Goyal Aluminiums Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd is ₹8.2 and ₹12.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd?

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -10.91%, 1 Year at 1.71%, 6 Month at 4.55%, 3 Month at -0.59% and 1 Month at 1.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Goyal Aluminiums Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.03 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Goyal Aluminiums Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

