|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
55.15
58.95
55.22
39.87
yoy growth (%)
-6.44
6.75
38.47
0
Raw materials
-54.09
-57.29
-53.48
-38.64
As % of sales
98.07
97.18
96.85
96.91
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.29
-0.31
-0.22
As % of sales
0.5
0.5
0.57
0.56
Other costs
-0.35
-0.25
-0.3
-0.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.63
0.42
0.55
0.99
Operating profit
0.43
1.11
1.11
0.6
OPM
0.78
1.88
2.01
1.52
Depreciation
-0.08
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.11
-0.08
-0.07
-0.08
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.23
0.98
1
0.5
Taxes
-0.09
-0.25
-0.26
-0.12
Tax rate
-38.93
-26
-26.35
-25.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.14
0.72
0.74
0.38
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.14
0.72
0.74
0.38
yoy growth (%)
-80.43
-2.26
95.2
-876.68
NPM
0.25
1.23
1.34
0.95
