iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.45
(-0.84%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:29:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Goyal Aluminiums Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

55.15

58.95

55.22

39.87

yoy growth (%)

-6.44

6.75

38.47

0

Raw materials

-54.09

-57.29

-53.48

-38.64

As % of sales

98.07

97.18

96.85

96.91

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.29

-0.31

-0.22

As % of sales

0.5

0.5

0.57

0.56

Other costs

-0.35

-0.25

-0.3

-0.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.63

0.42

0.55

0.99

Operating profit

0.43

1.11

1.11

0.6

OPM

0.78

1.88

2.01

1.52

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.11

-0.08

-0.07

-0.08

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.23

0.98

1

0.5

Taxes

-0.09

-0.25

-0.26

-0.12

Tax rate

-38.93

-26

-26.35

-25.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.14

0.72

0.74

0.38

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.14

0.72

0.74

0.38

yoy growth (%)

-80.43

-2.26

95.2

-876.68

NPM

0.25

1.23

1.34

0.95

Goyal Aluminiums : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Goyal Aluminiums Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.