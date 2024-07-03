iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd Quarterly Results

9.39
(-1.47%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

21.68

19.22

24.98

14.85

12.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

21.68

19.22

24.98

14.85

12.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.07

0.26

0

0

Total Income

21.75

19.29

25.24

14.85

12.39

Total Expenditure

20.95

18.54

24.43

13.85

11.6

PBIDT

0.8

0.75

0.82

1

0.79

Interest

0.05

0.04

0

0.02

0

PBDT

0.76

0.72

0.82

0.97

0.79

Depreciation

0.05

0.06

0.13

0.05

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.19

0.17

0.21

0.25

0.19

Deferred Tax

0

0

-0.02

-0.01

0.09

Reported Profit After Tax

0.51

0.5

0.5

0.69

0.48

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.61

0.62

0.58

0.79

0.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.61

0.62

0.58

0.79

0.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.04

0.04

0.04

0.06

0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

14.27

14.27

14.27

14.27

14.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.69

3.9

3.28

6.73

6.37

PBDTM(%)

3.5

3.74

3.28

6.53

6.37

PATM(%)

2.35

2.6

2

4.64

3.87

Goyal Aluminiums: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Goyal Aluminiums Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.