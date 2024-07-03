Goyal Aluminiums Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
21.68
19.22
24.98
14.85
12.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
21.68
19.22
24.98
14.85
12.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.07
0.26
0
0
Total Income
21.75
19.29
25.24
14.85
12.39
Total Expenditure
20.95
18.54
24.43
13.85
11.6
PBIDT
0.8
0.75
0.82
1
0.79
Interest
0.05
0.04
0
0.02
0
PBDT
0.76
0.72
0.82
0.97
0.79
Depreciation
0.05
0.06
0.13
0.05
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.19
0.17
0.21
0.25
0.19
Deferred Tax
0
0
-0.02
-0.01
0.09
Reported Profit After Tax
0.51
0.5
0.5
0.69
0.48
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.61
0.62
0.58
0.79
0.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.61
0.62
0.58
0.79
0.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.06
0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
14.27
14.27
14.27
14.27
14.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.69
3.9
3.28
6.73
6.37
PBDTM(%)
3.5
3.74
3.28
6.53
6.37
PATM(%)
2.35
2.6
2
4.64
3.87
