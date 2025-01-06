iifl-logo-icon 1
Goyal Aluminiums Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.53
(-5.83%)
Jan 6, 2025

Goyal Aluminiums FINANCIALS

Goyal Aluminiums FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.23

0.98

1

0.5

Depreciation

-0.08

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.25

-0.26

-0.12

Working capital

-0.19

1.36

0.07

12.33

Other operating items

Operating

-0.14

2.03

0.77

12.69

Capital expenditure

0.37

0.04

0.12

0.04

Free cash flow

0.22

2.07

0.89

12.73

Equity raised

8.47

7.02

5.53

11.27

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.03

0.63

-0.59

0.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

8.67

9.73

5.84

24.6

