iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Goyal Aluminiums Ltd Board Meeting

9.06
(0.33%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:35 PM

Goyal Aluminiums CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Goyal Aluminiums Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting To Be Held On November 11 2024 FINANCIAL RESULT OUTCOME FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Board meeting outcome for outcome of the Board meeting (30.08.2024) held on friday & Disclosure pursuant to regulation 30 of LODR regulation 2015
Board Meeting12 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Goyal Aluminiums Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday August 12 2024 at 04:00 P.M. to consider and approve inter alia the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 as per the requirements under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The outcome of the Board Meeting will be disseminated to the Stock Exchange after conclusion of the Board Meeting within the prescribed time under the Listing Regulations. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Monday, August 12, 2024 for the purpose of Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
Goyal Aluminiums Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Listing Regulations we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday May 29 2024 at 03:30 P.M. to consider and approve inter alia the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 as per the requirements under Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. The outcome of the Board Meeting will be disseminated to the Stock Exchange after conclusion of the Board Meeting within the prescribed time under the Listing Regulations. Audited Financial for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024) Discrepancy raised by your office has been corrected with year ended data incorporated (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/10/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
Goyal Aluminiums Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that board meeting for the purpose of unaudited Financial statements of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended as on 31 December 2023 is schedule to be held on 5th February 2024. As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

Goyal Aluminiums: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Goyal Aluminiums Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.