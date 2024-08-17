SectorTrading
Open₹22.2
Prev. Close₹22.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.66
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹35.29
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.93
P/E12
EPS1.85
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
4.02
4.02
2.78
0.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.17
9.43
3.39
1.03
Net Worth
14.19
13.45
6.17
1.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
249.78
169.58
146.65
71.41
yoy growth (%)
47.29
15.63
105.37
0
Raw materials
-246.5
-165.44
-143.34
-69.53
As % of sales
98.68
97.55
97.73
97.38
Employee costs
-0.65
-0.44
-0.37
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.97
2.33
2.01
1.55
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.07
-0.03
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.74
-0.68
-0.51
Working capital
14.07
5.41
3.46
6.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.29
15.63
105.37
0
Op profit growth
-38.31
26.84
59.39
-42,615.97
EBIT growth
-37.96
25.14
59.95
-42,155.17
Net profit growth
-53.1
19.77
27.93
-26,604.16
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
197.38
148.31
72.62
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
197.38
148.31
72.62
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.02
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by CKP Products Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.