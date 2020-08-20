Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
249.78
169.58
146.65
71.41
yoy growth (%)
47.29
15.63
105.37
0
Raw materials
-246.5
-165.44
-143.34
-69.53
As % of sales
98.68
97.55
97.73
97.38
Employee costs
-0.65
-0.44
-0.37
-0.08
As % of sales
0.26
0.26
0.25
0.11
Other costs
-0.54
-0.32
-0.28
-0.12
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.21
0.19
0.19
0.17
Operating profit
2.07
3.36
2.65
1.66
OPM
0.83
1.98
1.8
2.33
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.07
-0.03
-0.06
Interest expense
-1.07
-0.96
-0.62
-0.09
Other income
0
0
0.01
0.04
Profit before tax
0.97
2.33
2.01
1.55
Taxes
-0.22
-0.74
-0.68
-0.51
Tax rate
-23.52
-31.78
-34.07
-33.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.74
1.59
1.32
1.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.74
1.59
1.32
1.03
yoy growth (%)
-53.1
19.77
27.93
-26,604.16
NPM
0.29
0.93
0.9
1.45
