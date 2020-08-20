iifl-logo-icon 1
CKP Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

22.2
(0.00%)
Aug 20, 2020

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

249.78

169.58

146.65

71.41

yoy growth (%)

47.29

15.63

105.37

0

Raw materials

-246.5

-165.44

-143.34

-69.53

As % of sales

98.68

97.55

97.73

97.38

Employee costs

-0.65

-0.44

-0.37

-0.08

As % of sales

0.26

0.26

0.25

0.11

Other costs

-0.54

-0.32

-0.28

-0.12

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.21

0.19

0.19

0.17

Operating profit

2.07

3.36

2.65

1.66

OPM

0.83

1.98

1.8

2.33

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.07

-0.03

-0.06

Interest expense

-1.07

-0.96

-0.62

-0.09

Other income

0

0

0.01

0.04

Profit before tax

0.97

2.33

2.01

1.55

Taxes

-0.22

-0.74

-0.68

-0.51

Tax rate

-23.52

-31.78

-34.07

-33.06

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.74

1.59

1.32

1.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.74

1.59

1.32

1.03

yoy growth (%)

-53.1

19.77

27.93

-26,604.16

NPM

0.29

0.93

0.9

1.45

