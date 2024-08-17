CKP Products Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
35.75
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
35.75
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.02
Total Income
35.77
Total Expenditure
35.31
PBIDT
0.46
Interest
0.21
PBDT
0.25
Depreciation
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.05
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.11
Minority Interest After NP
-0.05
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.59
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
2.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.28
PBDTM(%)
0.69
PATM(%)
0.3
