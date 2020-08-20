CKP Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
4.02
4.02
2.78
0.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.17
9.43
3.39
1.03
Net Worth
14.19
13.45
6.17
1.78
Minority Interest
Debt
17.88
4.62
4.6
5.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
32.07
18.07
10.77
7.25
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.08
0.15
0.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.77
1.77
0.04
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
Networking Capital
29.99
15.41
9.88
6.97
Inventories
0
2.09
0.23
0.21
Inventory Days
0
4.49
0.57
1.07
Sundry Debtors
26.36
15.68
7.18
11.79
Debtor Days
38.51
33.74
17.86
60.26
Other Current Assets
9.17
7.4
6.94
0.52
Sundry Creditors
-3.5
-7.89
-0.73
-4.72
Creditor Days
5.11
16.98
1.81
24.12
Other Current Liabilities
-2.04
-1.87
-3.74
-0.83
Cash
0.29
0.79
0.68
0.14
Total Assets
32.08
18.06
10.75
7.26
