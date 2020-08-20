iifl-logo-icon 1
CKP Products Ltd Balance Sheet

22.2
(0.00%)
Aug 20, 2020

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

4.02

4.02

2.78

0.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.17

9.43

3.39

1.03

Net Worth

14.19

13.45

6.17

1.78

Minority Interest

Debt

17.88

4.62

4.6

5.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

32.07

18.07

10.77

7.25

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.08

0.15

0.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.77

1.77

0.04

0.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

Networking Capital

29.99

15.41

9.88

6.97

Inventories

0

2.09

0.23

0.21

Inventory Days

0

4.49

0.57

1.07

Sundry Debtors

26.36

15.68

7.18

11.79

Debtor Days

38.51

33.74

17.86

60.26

Other Current Assets

9.17

7.4

6.94

0.52

Sundry Creditors

-3.5

-7.89

-0.73

-4.72

Creditor Days

5.11

16.98

1.81

24.12

Other Current Liabilities

-2.04

-1.87

-3.74

-0.83

Cash

0.29

0.79

0.68

0.14

Total Assets

32.08

18.06

10.75

7.26

