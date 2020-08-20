CKP Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.97
2.33
2.01
1.55
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.07
-0.03
-0.06
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.74
-0.68
-0.51
Working capital
14.07
5.41
3.46
6.12
Other operating items
Operating
14.77
6.92
4.74
7.09
Capital expenditure
-0.12
0
0.08
0.17
Free cash flow
14.65
6.92
4.82
7.26
Equity raised
18.85
12.46
5.12
0
Investing
0
1.73
0.01
0.03
Financing
14.46
0.01
1.07
5.47
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
47.97
21.14
11.03
12.75
