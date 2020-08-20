iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

CKP Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

22.2
(0.00%)
Aug 20, 2020|09:06:24 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR CKP Products Ltd

CKP Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.97

2.33

2.01

1.55

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.07

-0.03

-0.06

Tax paid

-0.22

-0.74

-0.68

-0.51

Working capital

14.07

5.41

3.46

6.12

Other operating items

Operating

14.77

6.92

4.74

7.09

Capital expenditure

-0.12

0

0.08

0.17

Free cash flow

14.65

6.92

4.82

7.26

Equity raised

18.85

12.46

5.12

0

Investing

0

1.73

0.01

0.03

Financing

14.46

0.01

1.07

5.47

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

47.97

21.14

11.03

12.75

CKP Products Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR CKP Products Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.