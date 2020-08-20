Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.08
104.22
Op profit growth
48.34
55.34
EBIT growth
52.94
58.35
Net profit growth
88.43
28.63
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.21
1.98
2.6
EBIT margin
2.17
1.89
2.43
Net profit margin
1.3
0.92
1.46
RoCE
27.67
27.42
RoNW
6.22
8.48
RoA
4.14
3.33
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.39
5.04
144.39
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
6.2
4.35
118.94
Book value per share
35.89
22.45
241.33
Valuation ratios
P/E
17.68
P/CEPS
18.22
P/B
3.14
EV/EBIDTA
11.24
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-22.37
-33.68
-32.03
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
28.3
25.39
Inventory days
2.14
1.13
Creditor days
-11.9
-7.24
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.38
-4.03
-9.92
Net debt / equity
0.25
0.8
3.56
Net debt / op. profit
0.83
1.69
3.4
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-97.26
-97.41
-96.45
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.28
-0.29
Other costs
-0.25
-0.31
-0.64
