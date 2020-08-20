iifl-logo-icon 1
22.2
(0.00%)
Aug 20, 2020

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.08

104.22

Op profit growth

48.34

55.34

EBIT growth

52.94

58.35

Net profit growth

88.43

28.63

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.21

1.98

2.6

EBIT margin

2.17

1.89

2.43

Net profit margin

1.3

0.92

1.46

RoCE

27.67

27.42

RoNW

6.22

8.48

RoA

4.14

3.33

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.39

5.04

144.39

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

6.2

4.35

118.94

Book value per share

35.89

22.45

241.33

Valuation ratios

P/E

17.68

P/CEPS

18.22

P/B

3.14

EV/EBIDTA

11.24

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-22.37

-33.68

-32.03

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

28.3

25.39

Inventory days

2.14

1.13

Creditor days

-11.9

-7.24

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-4.38

-4.03

-9.92

Net debt / equity

0.25

0.8

3.56

Net debt / op. profit

0.83

1.69

3.4

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-97.26

-97.41

-96.45

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.28

-0.29

Other costs

-0.25

-0.31

-0.64

