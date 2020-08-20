To

The Members,

CKP Products Limited

The Directors of your Company have pleasure in presenting the Fifth Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 on standalone basis as well as consolidated.

1. Financial Highlights (Standalone):

2018-2019 2017-2018 Particulars (In Rs.) (In Rs.) Total Income 2,49,79,26,128 1,69,59,19,019 Profit before Depreciation & Tax 1,01,12,316 2,40,55,183 Less: Depreciation 3,59,506 7,35,413 Profit before Tax 97,52,810 2,33,19,769 Less: Tax • Current Tax 23,08,530 74,90,910 • Deferred Tax 13,826 79,243 Profit after tax 74,58,493 1,59,08,102 Balance of profit of previous year 2,97,82,545 1,38,74,443 Reserves & Surplus 10,17,49,879 9,42,90,386

2. Financial Performance (Standalone):

The total revenue generated of our Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019 have grown by 47.29% as compared with the previous year. Net Profit for the year under review whereas has been decreased by 53.12% as compared to the previous financial year.

3. Dividend:

Our Company have considered it financially prudent in the long-term interest of the Company to reinvest the profits to build a strong reserve base and grow the business of the Company. Therefore, no dividend has been recommended for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

4. Transfer to Reserves:

The Company has not transferred any amounts to reserve during the financial year ended 31st March, 2019.

5. Share Capital:

• Authorized Share Capital:

The Authorized Share Capital of the Company as at 31st March, 2019 is Rs.4,25,00,000/- divided into 42,50,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

• Issued & Subscribed Share Capital:

The Issued & Subscribed Capital of the Company as at 31st March, 2019 is Rs. 4,02,30,000/- divided into 40,23,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

6. Auditors and Their Reports:

• Statutory Auditor:

Pursuant to Section 139(2) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rule 6 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s. R.T. & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed for period of 5 years in third Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2016.

The Members may note that consequent to the changes made in the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) vide notification dated May 7, 2018, the proviso to Section 139(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with explanation to sub-rule 7 of Rule 3 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, the requirement of ratification of appointment of Auditors by the Members at every AGM has been done away with. Therefore, the Company is not seeking any ratification of appointment of M/s. R.T. & Co. Chartered Accountants as the Auditors of the Company, by the Members at the ensuing AGM.

The auditors report for the financial year under consideration does not contain any qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks. The said report also forms a part of this Annual Report.

• Secretarial Auditor:

In terms of the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, your Board at its meeting held on 08th March, 2019 appointed M/s. AJS & Associates Company Secretaries, as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company, to conduct the Secretarial Audit for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 and to submit Secretarial Audit Report in Form No. MR-3. A copy of the Secretarial Audit Report received from M/s. AJS & Associates in the prescribed Form No. MR-3 is annexed to this Boards Report and which is marked as "Annexure - A".

Internal Auditor:

Pursuant to Section 138 of the Act and rules framed therein the Board of Directors has appointed M/s. Ritesh Burad & Co. Chartered Accountants, (Membership No. 103781) as the Internal Auditors for conducting Audit for the financial year under consideration.

The internal auditor has not reported any qualifications, reservations or adverse opinions during the year under review.

7. Management Discussion and Analysis Report:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is included in this Annual Report. Certain statements in the aforementioned report may be forward looking. Many factors may affect the actual results, which could be different from what the Directors envisage in terms of the future performance and outlook. A report in the form of Management Discussion and Analysis Report is annexed hereto as "Annexure B" and forms part of this Report.

8. Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures and Associate Companies: Subsidiary / Joint Ventures:

The Company has not entered into joint venture with any Company but has the following subsidiaries as on 31st March, 2019:

• Eternite Trading FZE (100%) (UAE)

The Company has made disinvestment from its subsidiaries viz. Wiseman Commodities Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia) with effect from 11th May, 2018.

• Associate:

The Company does not have any investment in other companies which can be categorized as Associate Companies.

In terms of Section 129 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with third proviso to Rule 5 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, the statement containing the salient feature of the financial statement of Subsidiary as well as Associate Company in Form AOC-1 is enclosed as "Annexure C" which forms a part of this report.

9. Details of Directors Including Those Who Were Appointed or Have Resigned During the Year:

• Appointment & Cessation:

During the year under review the following directors were appointed in the Annual General Meeting held on 29th September, 2018:

Name of the Directors Designation Ms. Shradha Dhanda Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Ms. Kruti Bhagat Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Abhishek Jain Non-Executive Independent Director

And the following directors resigned from the Board with effect from 04th October, 2018:

Name of the Directors Designation Mr. Vishal Ahuja Non-Executive Non-Independent Director Ms. Chandni Shah Non-Executive Independent Director Mr. Sagar KArwa Non-Executive Independent Director

• Re-appointment:

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Ms. Shradha Dhanda, Director of the Company, being the longest in the office amongst the directors liable to retire by rotation, retires from the Board by rotation this year and, being eligible, has offered her candidature for re appointment. Necessary resolution for this purpose is being proposed in the notice of the ensuing Annual General Meeting for the approval of the members.

10.Key Managerial Personnel:

During the year under review, the Company had the following Key Managerial Personnel:

• Mr. Dhrutish Kapadia Chief Executive Officer (The term of two years of his original appointment had expired thus he was reappointed for a further term of five years till 2023 in the board meeting held on 02nd April, 2018.)

• Mr. Anurag Bhosale Chief Financial Officer*

• Ms. Diviya Nadar Company Secretary*

Note*:

• Mr. Anurag Bhosale was appointed as a CFO in place of Mr. Bhupesh Jain with effect from 08th March, 2019.

• • Ms. Diviya Nadar was appointed as a Company Secretary in place of Mr. Deep Shah with effect from 01st June, 2018.

11.Declaration by Independent Directors:

The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of the SEBI LODR, that he/she meets the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16 of SEBI LODR.

12.Board Meetings:

The meetings of the Board are scheduled at regular intervals to discuss and decide the business performance, policies, strategies and other matters of significance. The schedule of the meetings is circulated in advance, to ensure proper planning and effective participation in meetings.

Ten Meetings of Board of Directors were held during the financial year 2018-19. The maximum interval between any two meetings did not exceed 120 days, as prescribed in the Companies Act, 2013. The details of the Board Meeting and the Attendance of the Directors are provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms a part of this Annual Report.

13.Deposits:

The Company did not hold any public deposits at the beginning of the year nor has it accepted any public deposits during the year under review.

14.Particulars of Contracts or Arrangements made with Related Parties:

The Company does not have any contract or arrangement or transaction with related party in terms of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, the disclosure required to be provided under Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013, in Form AOC 2 is not applicable and need not to be furnished.

The Disclosures as required under Accounting Standard 18 (AS-18) ‘Related Party Disclosures notified under Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 have been provided in the Notes forming part of the Financial Statements.

15.Energy Conservation, Technology Absorption and Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

In compliance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, a statement containing information on Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo is given in "Annexure- D" forming part of this Report.

16.Deposits:

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public/members under Section 73 of the Act read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 since inception.

17.Extract of The Annual Return:

In terms of Section 92 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, details forming the part of the extract of Annual Return in the Form No. MGT-9 as on 31st March, 2019 is enclosed in "Annexure E" forming part of this Report.

18.Particulars of Employees:

The information required pursuant to Section 197 of the Act read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 in respect of employees of the Company has been appended as "Annexure F".

The Board of Directors affirms that the remuneration paid to employees of the Company is as per the Remuneration Policy of the Company.

19.Performance Evaluation:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19 of SEBI LODR, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its various committees. A structured questionnaire was prepared after taking into consideration inputs received from the Directors, covering various aspects of the Boards functioning such as adequacy of the composition of the Board and its

Committees, Board culture, execution and performance of specific duties, obligations, independence, governance, ethics and values, adherence to corporate governance norms, interpersonal relationships, attendance and contribution at meetings etc.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate the performance of individual Directors, including the Chairperson of the Board, who were evaluated on parameters such as participation and contribution by a Director, commitment, including guidance provided to the senior management outside of Board/ committee meetings, effective deployment of knowledge and expertise, effective management of relationship with various stakeholders, independence of behaviour and judgment etc. The performance evaluation of the Independent Directors was carried out by the entire Board. The performance evaluation of the Chairperson and CEO was carried out by the Independent Directors. The evaluation process has been explained in the corporate governance report. The Board reviewed the evaluation results as collated by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

20.Detail of Loans, Guarantees and Investments u/s 186 of the Act:

In terms of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder, details of the Loans given and Investments made by your Company have been disclosed in Note No. 10 & 11 of the Notes to Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2019, which forms part of this Annual Report.

Our Company has not given any guarantee or provided any security during the year under review.

21.Policy Against Sexual Harassment:

The Company has adopted a Policy under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder. The Company is committed to provide a safe and secure environment to its women employees across its functions and other women stakeholders, as they are considered as integral and important part of the Organization. The policy aims to provide protection to employees at the workplace and preventing and redressing complaints of sexual harassment and it covers matters connected or incidental thereto. There were no cases/ complaints reported during the year under review.

22.Compliance with Secretarial Standards on Board and General Meetings:

During the year under review, the Company has duly complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards on Meetings of the Board of Directors (SS-1) and General Meetings (SS-2) issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

23. Statutory Disclosures:

None of the Directors of our Company are disqualified as per the provisions of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our Directors have made necessary disclosures, as required under various provisions of the Companies Act and SEBI LODR.

24.Vigil Mechanism:

In terms of provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder read with Regulation 22 of the Listing Regulations, the Company has a Vigil Mechanism cum Whistle Blower

Policy (‘Vigil Mechanism) in place. The Vigil Mechanism is a system for providing a tool to the employees of the Company to report violation of personnel policies of the Company, unethical behavior, suspected or actual fraud, violation of code of conduct. The Company is committed to provide requisite safeguards for the protection of the persons who raise such concerns from reprisals or victimization. Further details in this regard have been outlined in the Corporate Governance report annexed to this Annual Report.

25.Policy on Nomination and Remuneration:

The Companys current policy is to have an appropriate mix of Executive and Independent Directors to maintain the independence of the Board and separate its functions of governance and management. The Board periodically evaluates the need for change in its composition and size. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is entrusted with the responsibility of identifying and ascertaining the integrity, qualification, expertise and experience of the person for appointment as Director, KMP or at Senior Management level and recommending their appointment for the consideration of the Board.

The Company has drawn up Nomination and Remuneration policy in line with the requirement of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Policy inter alia provides that a person should possess adequate qualification, expertise and experience for the position he / she is considered for appointment. The Committee has discretion to decide whether qualification, expertise and experience possessed by a person is sufficient / satisfactory for the concerned position. The policy is made available at Companys website uploaded at the link http://www.ckpproducts.in/documents/policies/Nomination_and_Remuneration.pdf

26.Prevention of Insider Trading Code:

In accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated and approved:

• An Insider Trading Code to regulate dealing in the securities of the Company by designated persons in compliance with the regulations; and

• A Policy for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information.

The aforementioned policy is made available at the companys website uploaded at the link http://www.ckpproducts.in/documents/policies/Insider_Trading_Policy_2015.pdf

27.Human Resource:

The Company believes that intellectual capital represents its most valuable asset. People are one of the key and critical success factors for the Company. The Company encourages a performance driven culture and enables the employees with focused training at regular intervals. In an ever-increasing competitive landscape, our focus is on continuous skill development at every level. Regular training programmes are organized to help acquire new skills and to refresh and upgrade the existing ones.

Employee satisfaction is a top priority, and the Company ensures that all its employees enjoy a safe, healthy and progressive work environment at all its offices. The Companys HR works cohesively with the employees to help them in their personal as well as professional development.

28.Corporate Governance:

Your Company is committed to maintain the highest standards of corporate governance. We believe that sound corporate governance is critical to enhance and retain investor. We have implemented several best corporate governance practices in the Company to enhance long-term shareholder value and respect minority rights in all our business decisions. Our corporate governance report for FY19 pursuant to Regulation 34 (3) read with Schedule V of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, also forms part of this Annual Report.

29. Regulatory Actions:

There are no significant or material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals which could impact the going concern status and operations of the Company in future.

30. Material Changes:

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between 31st March, 2019 and date of this report. Further, it is hereby confirmed that there has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

31. Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR):

During the year under review the Company does not satisfies the Condition for composition of a CSR Committee. The Board annually reviews the criteria for applicability of the CSR Committee for the company.

32. Directors Responsibility Statement:

In terms of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, the Directors state that:

• In preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

• The directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year as on 31st March, 2019 and of the profit of the Company for that period;

• The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

• The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

• The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

33.Acknowledgements:

The Board places on record its appreciation for the continued co-operation and support extended to the Company by customers, vendors, regulators, banks, financial institutions stock exchanges and depositories, auditors, legal advisors, consultants, business associates and all the employees with whose help, cooperation and hard work the Company is able to achieve the results.

The Board deeply acknowledges the trust and confidence placed by the consumers of the Company and all its shareholders.