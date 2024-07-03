SectorTrading
Open₹104.98
Prev. Close₹104.07
Turnover(Lac.)₹109.44
Day's High₹108
Day's Low₹99.8
52 Week's High₹143.4
52 Week's Low₹59.67
Book Value₹12.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)696.34
P/E59.81
EPS1.74
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
68.64
45.76
22.88
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.02
24.27
41.58
10.05
Net Worth
85.66
70.03
64.46
10.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
103.93
13.07
0.9
yoy growth (%)
694.82
1,341.9
Raw materials
-89.16
-11.98
-0.76
As % of sales
85.78
91.61
84.15
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.44
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
13.42
0.04
0.01
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Tax paid
-3.42
-0.01
0
Working capital
1.87
-0.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
694.82
1,341.9
Op profit growth
6,401.18
1,087.94
EBIT growth
4,192.25
1,897.51
Net profit growth
30,403.65
161.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
240.08
186.84
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
240.08
186.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
6.1
6.56
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.6
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
811.45
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
769.9
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.66
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajesh Gupta
Executive Director & CFO
Devender Kumar Poter
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nupur Gupta
Independent Director
Gurjeet Kaur
Independent Director
Bharat Bhushan Mithal
Company Secretary
Payal Vig
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nupur Recyclers Ltd
Summary
Nupur Recyclers Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company namely Nupur Recyclers Private Limited under the Companies Act, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 22, 2019 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Further, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Members of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on September 20, 2021 and name of the Company was changed to Nupur Recyclers Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 06, 2021, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Promoters of the Company are Mr. Rajesh Gupta and Mr. Anoop Garg. The Company is engaged in trading and import of ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap such as Shredded Zinc Scrap, Zinc Die Cast Scrap, Shredded Stainless Steel Scrap, Aluminium Zorba Grades and Zinc Scrap. The Company is also engaged in the business of trading and recycling of Zinc Ingots and Zinc Alloy. The Company processes materials from recyclables such as metal or scrap to make the earth healthy. The Company develops efficient recycled products and also processes a different range of materials with the pieces of equipment and work with the customers to give them quality products. The product portfolio offer a diversified product range which includes variety of grades, thickness, widths standards of all types of non ferrous metals according to customer specifications. The Company have been conscious i
The Nupur Recyclers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nupur Recyclers Ltd is ₹696.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nupur Recyclers Ltd is 59.81 and 6.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nupur Recyclers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nupur Recyclers Ltd is ₹59.67 and ₹143.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nupur Recyclers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.61%, 3 Years at 46.56%, 1 Year at 72.96%, 6 Month at 20.80%, 3 Month at -6.94% and 1 Month at -5.30%.
