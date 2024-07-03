iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nupur Recyclers Ltd Share Price

101.45
(-2.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open104.98
  • Day's High108
  • 52 Wk High143.4
  • Prev. Close104.07
  • Day's Low99.8
  • 52 Wk Low 59.67
  • Turnover (lac)109.44
  • P/E59.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.8
  • EPS1.74
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)696.34
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nupur Recyclers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

104.98

Prev. Close

104.07

Turnover(Lac.)

109.44

Day's High

108

Day's Low

99.8

52 Week's High

143.4

52 Week's Low

59.67

Book Value

12.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

696.34

P/E

59.81

EPS

1.74

Divi. Yield

0

Nupur Recyclers Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

15 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

Nupur Recyclers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Nupur Recyclers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.29%

Institutions: 0.29%

Non-Institutions: 27.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Nupur Recyclers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

68.64

45.76

22.88

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.02

24.27

41.58

10.05

Net Worth

85.66

70.03

64.46

10.06

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

103.93

13.07

0.9

yoy growth (%)

694.82

1,341.9

Raw materials

-89.16

-11.98

-0.76

As % of sales

85.78

91.61

84.15

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.44

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

13.42

0.04

0.01

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

Tax paid

-3.42

-0.01

0

Working capital

1.87

-0.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

694.82

1,341.9

Op profit growth

6,401.18

1,087.94

EBIT growth

4,192.25

1,897.51

Net profit growth

30,403.65

161.68

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

240.08

186.84

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

240.08

186.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

6.1

6.56

View Annually Results

Nupur Recyclers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.6

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

811.45

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

769.9

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.66

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Nupur Recyclers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajesh Gupta

Executive Director & CFO

Devender Kumar Poter

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nupur Gupta

Independent Director

Gurjeet Kaur

Independent Director

Bharat Bhushan Mithal

Company Secretary

Payal Vig

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nupur Recyclers Ltd

Summary

Nupur Recyclers Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company namely Nupur Recyclers Private Limited under the Companies Act, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 22, 2019 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Further, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Members of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on September 20, 2021 and name of the Company was changed to Nupur Recyclers Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 06, 2021, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Promoters of the Company are Mr. Rajesh Gupta and Mr. Anoop Garg. The Company is engaged in trading and import of ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap such as Shredded Zinc Scrap, Zinc Die Cast Scrap, Shredded Stainless Steel Scrap, Aluminium Zorba Grades and Zinc Scrap. The Company is also engaged in the business of trading and recycling of Zinc Ingots and Zinc Alloy. The Company processes materials from recyclables such as metal or scrap to make the earth healthy. The Company develops efficient recycled products and also processes a different range of materials with the pieces of equipment and work with the customers to give them quality products. The product portfolio offer a diversified product range which includes variety of grades, thickness, widths standards of all types of non ferrous metals according to customer specifications. The Company have been conscious i
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Nupur Recyclers Ltd share price today?

The Nupur Recyclers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹101.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nupur Recyclers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nupur Recyclers Ltd is ₹696.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nupur Recyclers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nupur Recyclers Ltd is 59.81 and 6.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nupur Recyclers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nupur Recyclers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nupur Recyclers Ltd is ₹59.67 and ₹143.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nupur Recyclers Ltd?

Nupur Recyclers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.61%, 3 Years at 46.56%, 1 Year at 72.96%, 6 Month at 20.80%, 3 Month at -6.94% and 1 Month at -5.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nupur Recyclers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nupur Recyclers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.53 %
Institutions - 0.30 %
Public - 27.17 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Nupur Recyclers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.