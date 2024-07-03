Summary

Nupur Recyclers Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company namely Nupur Recyclers Private Limited under the Companies Act, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 22, 2019 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Further, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Members of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on September 20, 2021 and name of the Company was changed to Nupur Recyclers Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 06, 2021, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Promoters of the Company are Mr. Rajesh Gupta and Mr. Anoop Garg. The Company is engaged in trading and import of ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap such as Shredded Zinc Scrap, Zinc Die Cast Scrap, Shredded Stainless Steel Scrap, Aluminium Zorba Grades and Zinc Scrap. The Company is also engaged in the business of trading and recycling of Zinc Ingots and Zinc Alloy. The Company processes materials from recyclables such as metal or scrap to make the earth healthy. The Company develops efficient recycled products and also processes a different range of materials with the pieces of equipment and work with the customers to give them quality products. The product portfolio offer a diversified product range which includes variety of grades, thickness, widths standards of all types of non ferrous metals according to customer specifications. The Company have been conscious i

