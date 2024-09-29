Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 28, 2024. Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/09/2024) Nupur Recyclers Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)