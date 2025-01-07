iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nupur Recyclers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

102.52
(1.05%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nupur Recyclers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

103.93

13.07

0.9

yoy growth (%)

694.82

1,341.9

Raw materials

-89.16

-11.98

-0.76

As % of sales

85.78

91.61

84.15

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.44

0

As % of sales

0.23

3.39

0.77

Other costs

-0.86

-0.44

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.83

3.37

13.12

Operating profit

13.65

0.21

0.01

OPM

13.14

1.6

1.95

Depreciation

-0.01

0

0

Interest expense

-1.25

-0.29

0

Other income

1.03

0.13

0

Profit before tax

13.42

0.04

0.01

Taxes

-3.42

-0.01

0

Tax rate

-25.48

-27.11

-26.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10

0.03

0.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

10

0.03

0.01

yoy growth (%)

30,403.65

161.68

NPM

9.62

0.25

1.38

Nupur Recyclers : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Nupur Recyclers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.