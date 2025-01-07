Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
103.93
13.07
0.9
yoy growth (%)
694.82
1,341.9
Raw materials
-89.16
-11.98
-0.76
As % of sales
85.78
91.61
84.15
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.44
0
As % of sales
0.23
3.39
0.77
Other costs
-0.86
-0.44
-0.11
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.83
3.37
13.12
Operating profit
13.65
0.21
0.01
OPM
13.14
1.6
1.95
Depreciation
-0.01
0
0
Interest expense
-1.25
-0.29
0
Other income
1.03
0.13
0
Profit before tax
13.42
0.04
0.01
Taxes
-3.42
-0.01
0
Tax rate
-25.48
-27.11
-26.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10
0.03
0.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
10
0.03
0.01
yoy growth (%)
30,403.65
161.68
NPM
9.62
0.25
1.38
