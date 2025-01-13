Nupur Recyclers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
68.64
45.76
22.88
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.02
24.27
41.58
10.05
Net Worth
85.66
70.03
64.46
10.06
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.25
2.45
6.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.27
0
0.17
0
Total Liabilities
85.93
70.28
67.08
16.27
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.12
0.1
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
40.81
12.25
11.3
11.78
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.33
0.01
0
Networking Capital
43.75
55.09
23.49
4.27
Inventories
9.32
17.52
8.8
2.87
Inventory Days
10.07
Sundry Debtors
9.88
11.62
5.45
5.28
Debtor Days
18.54
Other Current Assets
34.04
29.48
17.43
5.07
Sundry Creditors
-0.4
-0.94
-0.23
-0.14
Creditor Days
0.49
Other Current Liabilities
-9.09
-2.59
-7.96
-8.81
Cash
1.3
2.47
32.19
0.16
Total Assets
85.94
70.26
67.09
16.28
