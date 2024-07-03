Nupur Recyclers Ltd Summary

Nupur Recyclers Ltd was incorporated as a Private Limited Company namely Nupur Recyclers Private Limited under the Companies Act, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated January 22, 2019 issued by Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi and Haryana. Further, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company pursuant to a Special Resolution passed by Members of the Company at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on September 20, 2021 and name of the Company was changed to Nupur Recyclers Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 06, 2021, was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Promoters of the Company are Mr. Rajesh Gupta and Mr. Anoop Garg. The Company is engaged in trading and import of ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap such as Shredded Zinc Scrap, Zinc Die Cast Scrap, Shredded Stainless Steel Scrap, Aluminium Zorba Grades and Zinc Scrap. The Company is also engaged in the business of trading and recycling of Zinc Ingots and Zinc Alloy. The Company processes materials from recyclables such as metal or scrap to make the earth healthy. The Company develops efficient recycled products and also processes a different range of materials with the pieces of equipment and work with the customers to give them quality products. The product portfolio offer a diversified product range which includes variety of grades, thickness, widths standards of all types of non ferrous metals according to customer specifications. The Company have been conscious in addressing environmental safety concerns and stocking facilities. The Company work as a crucial business interface, networking between manufacturers, processors, yards and consumers, traders across the country. It pursue business based on quality contacts, information and service. The Company operate as an important intermediary in the metals scrap supply chain whereby it imports scrap metals such as zinc, zurik (shredded nonferrous metals predominantly comprising stainless steel, plus insulated copper wire (ICW), aluminium, copper, lead, magnesium and other metals) from various suppliers and supply the same to customers in metal business. The Companys business model is based on B2B model wherein it sells scrap to business enterprises who further transform the scrap into finished product as per their requirements. The Company also process and segregate the scrap metals and sell them as per the customers requirements and quality by assigning specific grades.The Company floated an IPO by issuing 57,00,000 Equity Shares and raising funds aggregating to Rs 34.2 Crore in December, 2021. The Company also added two new verticals of Installation of Charging stations in Delhi NCR Region in collaboration with EVi Tech. Additionally Extraction of Lithium Ion, Cobalt and Black Mass from the used Mobile Phone batteries and processing to enable it for Refurbishment.The Company acquired 51% equity shares of M/s Danta LLC., and it became a subsidiary of the Company in 2022-23. In 2023-24, the Company incorporated a subsidiary named Nupur Polymers Private Limited on May 1, 2023, in which it initially held a 93% equity stake. Subsequently, on November 21, 2023, the Company approved the acquisition of an additional 500 equity shares of NupurPolymers Private Limited from existing shareholders Mr. Varun Jain and Mr. Kaushal Pareek. As a result of this transaction, the Companys shareholding in Nupur Polymers Private Limited increased to 98%, up from the previous 93%. Further, the Company incorporated Nupur Extrusion Private Limited as a subsidiary on May 27, 2023, in which it holds a 60% equity stake. The Company acquired 80% of the equity shares in M/s Frank Metals Recyclers Private Limited, thereby establishing it as a subsidiary. Furthermore, M/s Eligo Business & Advisory Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of M/s Frank Metals Recyclers Private Limited, has consequently become a subsidiary of the Company in 2023-24. The Company disinvested 51% of its equity shares in M/s Danta LLC, an overseas subsidiary and as a result of disinvestment, M/s Danta LLC ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company in 2024.