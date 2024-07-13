Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange about Preferential issue Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on August 05, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13.07.2024) Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on August 05, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03.08.2024) Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 05, 2024 . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 05.08.2024) Nupur Recyclers Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on August 05, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07.08.2024)