Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024.

Board Meeting 22 Jul 2024 16 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Nupur Recyclers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)

Board Meeting 11 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

To consider Fund Raising by way of issue of fresh Equity Shares/Convertible Warrants through preferential basis Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange about Preferential issue (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Nupur Recyclers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 22879003 securities pursuant to Bonus at its meeting held on March 21, 2024

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024