|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|22 Jul 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Nupur Recyclers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|11 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|To consider Fund Raising by way of issue of fresh Equity Shares/Convertible Warrants through preferential basis Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange about Preferential issue (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Nupur Recyclers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 22879003 securities pursuant to Bonus at its meeting held on March 21, 2024
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|7 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange about Acquisition Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 13, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 1 : 2, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 2 Equity Shares held. Nupur Recyclers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)
