Nupur Recyclers Ltd Board Meeting

95.75
(3.72%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:04:47 PM

Nupur Recyclers CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 06, 2024.
Board Meeting22 Jul 202416 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Nupur Recyclers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/07/2024)
Board Meeting11 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
To consider Fund Raising by way of issue of fresh Equity Shares/Convertible Warrants through preferential basis Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange about Preferential issue (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Nupur Recyclers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 202421 Mar 2024
Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding allotment of 22879003 securities pursuant to Bonus at its meeting held on March 21, 2024
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange about Acquisition Nupur Recyclers Limited has informed the Exchange that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on February 13, 2024, have considered and approved bonus at the ratio of 1 : 2, i.e 1 Equity Shares for every 2 Equity Shares held. Nupur Recyclers Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

