715
(0.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open697
  • Day's High738.9
  • 52 Wk High792.65
  • Prev. Close708.5
  • Day's Low697
  • 52 Wk Low 238.4
  • Turnover (lac)78.7
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.98
  • EPS0.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,825.25
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

697

Prev. Close

708.5

Turnover(Lac.)

78.7

Day's High

738.9

Day's Low

697

52 Week's High

792.65

52 Week's Low

238.4

Book Value

14.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,825.25

P/E

0

EPS

0.34

Divi. Yield

0

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2024

arrow

15 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.90%

Non-Promoter- 6.75%

Institutions: 6.75%

Non-Institutions: 18.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

54.37

0.17

0.17

0.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.31

-0.44

-0.4

-0.17

Net Worth

79.68

-0.27

-0.23

0

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.16

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.08

-0.01

-0.01

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.04

0

-0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.17

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

-0.05

0.1

0.03

Other operating items

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

20.98

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

20.98

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0.5

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Jeena Dineshchandra Suthar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aravind Kumar.V

Chairman & Managing Director

RAVINDRAN GOVINDAN

Whole Time Director

Svetlana Rao

Independent Director

Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakkar

Independent Director

Jacob Thomas

Independent Director

Roberto M Pagdanganan

Independent Director

Sanjay Jayantilal Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd

Summary

Fischer Chemic Ltd. was incorporated as a Public Limited Company and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business. The Company formed an agreement with the Partnership firm M/s. Fischer Inorganics & Aromatics, Chennai to take over the partnership business as a going concern dated 19th January 1994. The partnership firm was engaged in the processing/Manufacturing of Laboratory Grade Chemicals. The Company had already engaged in the manufacturing of certain grades of Laboratory Chemicals in its plant situated at Aminijikarai and Palavakkam, near Chennai City (taken over from the partnership firm M/s Fischer Inorganics and Aromatics). These Grades of Laboratory Chemicals are broadly clasified as SALTS. Thereafter, it changed the product mix tailored to specific endusers and bulk customers.
Company FAQs

What is the Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹715 today.

What is the Market Cap of Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd is ₹3825.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd is 0 and 47.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd is ₹238.4 and ₹792.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd?

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.77%, 3 Years at 98.67%, 1 Year at 197.19%, 6 Month at 14.29%, 3 Month at 7.75% and 1 Month at 10.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.91 %
Institutions - 6.76 %
Public - 18.33 %

