SectorTrading
Open₹697
Prev. Close₹708.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹78.7
Day's High₹738.9
Day's Low₹697
52 Week's High₹792.65
52 Week's Low₹238.4
Book Value₹14.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,825.25
P/E0
EPS0.34
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.37
0.17
0.17
0.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.31
-0.44
-0.4
-0.17
Net Worth
79.68
-0.27
-0.23
0
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.16
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.08
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.04
0
-0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.17
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
-0.05
0.1
0.03
Other operating items
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
20.98
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
20.98
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Jeena Dineshchandra Suthar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aravind Kumar.V
Chairman & Managing Director
RAVINDRAN GOVINDAN
Whole Time Director
Svetlana Rao
Independent Director
Khairy Jamaluddin Abu Bakkar
Independent Director
Jacob Thomas
Independent Director
Roberto M Pagdanganan
Independent Director
Sanjay Jayantilal Jain
Reports by Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd
Summary
Fischer Chemic Ltd. was incorporated as a Public Limited Company and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business. The Company formed an agreement with the Partnership firm M/s. Fischer Inorganics & Aromatics, Chennai to take over the partnership business as a going concern dated 19th January 1994. The partnership firm was engaged in the processing/Manufacturing of Laboratory Grade Chemicals. The Company had already engaged in the manufacturing of certain grades of Laboratory Chemicals in its plant situated at Aminijikarai and Palavakkam, near Chennai City (taken over from the partnership firm M/s Fischer Inorganics and Aromatics). These Grades of Laboratory Chemicals are broadly clasified as SALTS. Thereafter, it changed the product mix tailored to specific endusers and bulk customers.
The Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹715 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd is ₹3825.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd is 0 and 47.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd is ₹238.4 and ₹792.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.77%, 3 Years at 98.67%, 1 Year at 197.19%, 6 Month at 14.29%, 3 Month at 7.75% and 1 Month at 10.89%.
