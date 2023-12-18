|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|15 Dec 2023
|13 Jan 2024
|In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations 2015 please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting held on 15th December 2023 for your knowledge and information. Book Closure for EGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.12.2023) Proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 13th January 2024. Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report under Regulation 44 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.01.2024)
