Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
39.66
10.12
20.79
0.19
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.66
10.12
20.79
0.19
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.22
0.74
0.47
0.03
0
Total Income
39.88
10.86
21.26
0.22
0
Total Expenditure
39.33
10.38
18.27
0.85
0
PBIDT
0.55
0.48
2.99
-0.63
0
Interest
0.05
0.13
0.05
0.02
0
PBDT
0.5
0.35
2.93
-0.64
0
Depreciation
0.29
0.28
0.18
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.05
0.17
0.03
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.03
0.02
0.14
0.11
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.29
-0.12
2.59
-0.75
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.29
-0.12
2.59
-0.75
0
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.17
0.11
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.46
-0.23
2.59
-0.75
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.05
-0.02
0.48
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
53.5
53.5
53.5
53.5
53.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.38
4.74
14.38
-331.57
0
PBDTM(%)
1.26
3.45
14.09
-336.84
0
PATM(%)
0.73
-1.18
12.45
-394.73
0
No Record Found
