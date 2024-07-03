iifl-logo-icon 1
Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

710
(-1.25%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

39.66

10.12

20.79

0.19

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.66

10.12

20.79

0.19

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.22

0.74

0.47

0.03

0

Total Income

39.88

10.86

21.26

0.22

0

Total Expenditure

39.33

10.38

18.27

0.85

0

PBIDT

0.55

0.48

2.99

-0.63

0

Interest

0.05

0.13

0.05

0.02

0

PBDT

0.5

0.35

2.93

-0.64

0

Depreciation

0.29

0.28

0.18

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.05

0.17

0.03

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.03

0.02

0.14

0.11

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.29

-0.12

2.59

-0.75

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.29

-0.12

2.59

-0.75

0

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.17

0.11

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.46

-0.23

2.59

-0.75

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.05

-0.02

0.48

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

53.5

53.5

53.5

53.5

53.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.38

4.74

14.38

-331.57

0

PBDTM(%)

1.26

3.45

14.09

-336.84

0

PATM(%)

0.73

-1.18

12.45

-394.73

0

