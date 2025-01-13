Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
54.37
0.17
0.17
0.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.31
-0.44
-0.4
-0.17
Net Worth
79.68
-0.27
-0.23
0
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0.57
0.39
0.23
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.11
0.04
0
0
Total Liabilities
79.79
0.34
0.16
0.23
Fixed Assets
0.01
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
41.28
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.14
0.14
0.18
Networking Capital
38.38
0.17
0
0.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
12.7
0.17
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
37.83
0.04
0.03
0.03
Sundry Creditors
-12.04
-0.01
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.11
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0
0.04
0.02
0.04
Total Assets
79.78
0.35
0.16
0.23
