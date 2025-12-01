iifl-logo

Fischer Medical Subsidiary to Supply 250 AI-Enabled Portable X-Ray Systems to Indonesia

1 Dec 2025 , 03:36 PM

Fischer Medical Ventures announced a major international healthcare partnership involving its wholly owned subsidiary. Time Medical International Ventures (India) Private Limited, the subsidiary, has finalised a contract worth 6.5 million dollars with PT Pharmindo Rimpang Kokoh, also known as PT Pariko.

Under this agreement, the company will supply 250 portable X-ray systems equipped with artificial intelligence. These units will be deployed in Jember, Indonesia, to support the region’s tuberculosis screening and control programme.

Fischer Medical said the collaboration is part of a pilot initiative led by local Indonesian authorities, with deliveries scheduled in phased tranches until March 2026. The company highlighted that this deal strengthens its position as a key MedTech partner for public health projects in Southeast Asia.

In its recent quarterly results, Fischer Medical Ventures posted a net profit of 84 lakh rupees for the September quarter. The company had reported a loss in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter grew 64 percent year on year, supported by improved demand for its medical imaging and diagnostic solutions.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

