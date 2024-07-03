iifl-logo-icon 1
Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd Company Summary

719.9
(2.38%)
Jan 14, 2025|09:49:00 AM

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltd Summary

Fischer Chemic Ltd. was incorporated as a Public Limited Company and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business. The Company formed an agreement with the Partnership firm M/s. Fischer Inorganics & Aromatics, Chennai to take over the partnership business as a going concern dated 19th January 1994. The partnership firm was engaged in the processing/Manufacturing of Laboratory Grade Chemicals. The Company had already engaged in the manufacturing of certain grades of Laboratory Chemicals in its plant situated at Aminijikarai and Palavakkam, near Chennai City (taken over from the partnership firm M/s Fischer Inorganics and Aromatics). These Grades of Laboratory Chemicals are broadly clasified as SALTS. Thereafter, it changed the product mix tailored to specific endusers and bulk customers.

