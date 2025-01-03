Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 28 Dec 2024

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The withdrawal of the proposed preferential issue which was announced by the Company on December 26 2024; 2. The proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash / other than cash including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company.; 3. The day date time and venue for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company; 4. The notice for Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EOGM) of the Company; 5. To fix the date for book closure (Register of Member); 6. To appoint Mr. Nuren Lodaya Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. 60128) proprietor of M/s. Nuren Lodaya & Associates. as Scrutinizer for conducting e-voting and poll process for General Meeting of the Company; 7. To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board with the permission of Chairperson. Outcome of Board Meeting is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/01/2025)

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 and any other business matters OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Fischer Medical Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited standalone and consolidated Financial results for the period ended 30/06/2024 and also to consider fund raising through preferential issue for cash and non-cash consideration UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024) Revised outcome with respect to typography error in the Annexure 2 relating to preferential issue without any change in the financial figures (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.08.2024) Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)

FISCHER CHEMIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the year and quarter ended 31.03.2024 Fischer Medical Ventures Limited (Formerly known as Fischer Chemic Limited) has informed the exchange on the approval of audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 Fischer Medical Ventures Limited (formerly known as Fischer Chemic Ltd) has informed the exchange on the approval of Board of Directors of the Company the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024) Revised outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/09/2024)

FISCHER CHEMIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Change in management of the Company subsequent to completion of open offer in accordance with the provisions of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers) Regulations 2011; 2. The setting up of corporate office Address of the Company in Chennai Tamil Nadu; and 3. To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the board We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Fischer Medical Ventures Limited (Formerly known as Fischer Chemic Limited) was held on Saturday 04th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company. The outcome is enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.05.2024)

Please find enclosed outcome of separate meeting of independent diretcor

FISCHER CHEMIC LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter-alia amongst other matters the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023 We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of Fischer Chemic Limited (the Company) in its meeting held at the Registered Office of the Company on Monday, 12th February 2024 have approved the Un-audited standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Financial results for quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

