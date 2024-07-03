Summary

Excel Realty N Infra Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Excel Infoways Private Limited on January 7, 2003. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Excel Infoways Limited on August 9, 2006 and thereafter, to Excel Realty N Infra Limited on May 5, 2015. The Company is engaged in Infra Activity, IT& BPO activities & general trading activities.The Company is a leading Customer Contact Centre providing Voice Based Services in the areas of Collections, Telemarketing and Customer Care. It offers a range of customer care services including telecom fulfillment center, providing technical services, financial services, healthcare, outbound sales and marketing, voice, email response, real-time chat, knowledge management, eCRM architecture and other value added services. Apart from these, it provides offshore BPO services to customers in the telecommunications and financial sector. They provide BPO services mostly to clients in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has state of art facility at Andheri (W) in Mumbai aggregating 150 seats.The companys focus industries include Telecom Fulfillment Solutions, Financial Services, Technical services and Healthcare. Telecom Fulfillment Solutions include customer acquisition, provisioning and fulfillment support, customer service and collections. Financial Services offerings include customer acquisition, customer service, funds management and overseas property managemen

