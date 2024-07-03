Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹1.15
Prev. Close₹1.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹172.94
Day's High₹1.15
Day's Low₹1.04
52 Week's High₹1.85
52 Week's Low₹0.45
Book Value₹1.23
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)146.71
P/E60.5
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
141.07
141.07
94.05
94.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.19
29.91
74.36
76.94
Net Worth
172.26
170.98
168.41
170.99
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.53
9.4
20.38
30.62
yoy growth (%)
-19.83
-53.86
-33.42
-23.69
Raw materials
-6.34
-8.1
-12.63
-27.26
As % of sales
84.15
86.12
61.97
89.04
Employee costs
-0.55
-0.63
-1.36
-1.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.26
0.14
3.83
0.23
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.26
-0.26
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.01
-1.11
-0.12
Working capital
-105.58
85.78
-3.08
56.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.83
-53.86
-33.42
-23.69
Op profit growth
-52.28
-173.31
319.35
-27.11
EBIT growth
-207.23
-95.66
385.21
-38.04
Net profit growth
-353.53
-94.98
2,295.15
-70.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2.58
6.56
8.75
7.54
9.41
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.58
6.56
8.75
7.54
9.41
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.42
3.14
0.26
1.67
1.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.95
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
249.81
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.9
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.88
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
679.5
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Lakhmendra Khurana
Whole-time Director
Ranjana Khurana
Independent Director
Binoy Gupta
Whole-time Director
Arpit Khurana
Independent Director
Subrata Kumar Dey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nilam Bihani
Independent Director
Rajat Raja Kothari
Independent Director
Rajesh Kumar Agrawal
Reports by Excel Realty N Infra Ltd
Summary
Excel Realty N Infra Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Excel Infoways Private Limited on January 7, 2003. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Excel Infoways Limited on August 9, 2006 and thereafter, to Excel Realty N Infra Limited on May 5, 2015. The Company is engaged in Infra Activity, IT& BPO activities & general trading activities.The Company is a leading Customer Contact Centre providing Voice Based Services in the areas of Collections, Telemarketing and Customer Care. It offers a range of customer care services including telecom fulfillment center, providing technical services, financial services, healthcare, outbound sales and marketing, voice, email response, real-time chat, knowledge management, eCRM architecture and other value added services. Apart from these, it provides offshore BPO services to customers in the telecommunications and financial sector. They provide BPO services mostly to clients in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has state of art facility at Andheri (W) in Mumbai aggregating 150 seats.The companys focus industries include Telecom Fulfillment Solutions, Financial Services, Technical services and Healthcare. Telecom Fulfillment Solutions include customer acquisition, provisioning and fulfillment support, customer service and collections. Financial Services offerings include customer acquisition, customer service, funds management and overseas property managemen
Read More
The Excel Realty N Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd is ₹146.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd is 60.5 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Excel Realty N Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd is ₹0.45 and ₹1.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Excel Realty N Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.91%, 3 Years at 19.79%, 1 Year at 144.44%, 6 Month at 59.42%, 3 Month at 48.65% and 1 Month at -34.91%.
