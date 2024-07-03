iifl-logo-icon 1
Excel Realty N Infra Ltd Share Price

1.04
(-5.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:39:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.15
  • Day's High1.15
  • 52 Wk High1.85
  • Prev. Close1.1
  • Day's Low1.04
  • 52 Wk Low 0.45
  • Turnover (lac)172.94
  • P/E60.5
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.23
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)146.71
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

1.15

Prev. Close

1.1

Turnover(Lac.)

172.94

Day's High

1.15

Day's Low

1.04

52 Week's High

1.85

52 Week's Low

0.45

Book Value

1.23

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

146.71

P/E

60.5

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Jul, 2024

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:00 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 19.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 19.11%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 80.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

141.07

141.07

94.05

94.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.19

29.91

74.36

76.94

Net Worth

172.26

170.98

168.41

170.99

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.53

9.4

20.38

30.62

yoy growth (%)

-19.83

-53.86

-33.42

-23.69

Raw materials

-6.34

-8.1

-12.63

-27.26

As % of sales

84.15

86.12

61.97

89.04

Employee costs

-0.55

-0.63

-1.36

-1.4

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.26

0.14

3.83

0.23

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.26

-0.26

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.01

-1.11

-0.12

Working capital

-105.58

85.78

-3.08

56.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.83

-53.86

-33.42

-23.69

Op profit growth

-52.28

-173.31

319.35

-27.11

EBIT growth

-207.23

-95.66

385.21

-38.04

Net profit growth

-353.53

-94.98

2,295.15

-70.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2.58

6.56

8.75

7.54

9.41

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.58

6.56

8.75

7.54

9.41

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.42

3.14

0.26

1.67

1.1

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.95

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

249.81

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.9

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.88

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

679.5

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Excel Realty N Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Lakhmendra Khurana

Whole-time Director

Ranjana Khurana

Independent Director

Binoy Gupta

Whole-time Director

Arpit Khurana

Independent Director

Subrata Kumar Dey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nilam Bihani

Independent Director

Rajat Raja Kothari

Independent Director

Rajesh Kumar Agrawal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Excel Realty N Infra Ltd

Summary

Excel Realty N Infra Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Excel Infoways Private Limited on January 7, 2003. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Excel Infoways Limited on August 9, 2006 and thereafter, to Excel Realty N Infra Limited on May 5, 2015. The Company is engaged in Infra Activity, IT& BPO activities & general trading activities.The Company is a leading Customer Contact Centre providing Voice Based Services in the areas of Collections, Telemarketing and Customer Care. It offers a range of customer care services including telecom fulfillment center, providing technical services, financial services, healthcare, outbound sales and marketing, voice, email response, real-time chat, knowledge management, eCRM architecture and other value added services. Apart from these, it provides offshore BPO services to customers in the telecommunications and financial sector. They provide BPO services mostly to clients in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has state of art facility at Andheri (W) in Mumbai aggregating 150 seats.The companys focus industries include Telecom Fulfillment Solutions, Financial Services, Technical services and Healthcare. Telecom Fulfillment Solutions include customer acquisition, provisioning and fulfillment support, customer service and collections. Financial Services offerings include customer acquisition, customer service, funds management and overseas property managemen
Company FAQs

What is the Excel Realty N Infra Ltd share price today?

The Excel Realty N Infra Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd is ₹146.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd is 60.5 and 0.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Excel Realty N Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd is ₹0.45 and ₹1.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd?

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 68.91%, 3 Years at 19.79%, 1 Year at 144.44%, 6 Month at 59.42%, 3 Month at 48.65% and 1 Month at -34.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Excel Realty N Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 19.12 %
Institutions - 0.04 %
Public - 80.84 %

