iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd Nine Monthly Results

0.93
(-5.10%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.99

5.72

3.28

2.39

5.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.99

5.72

3.28

2.39

5.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.23

2.98

-0.97

1.38

0.38

Total Income

4.22

8.7

2.32

3.76

6.29

Total Expenditure

3.09

6.43

3.45

2.96

5.83

PBIDT

1.13

2.27

-1.14

0.8

0.46

Interest

0.01

0.01

0.34

0.04

0.03

PBDT

1.12

2.26

-1.47

0.76

0.43

Depreciation

0.13

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.21

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.19

0.5

0

0

0.05

Deferred Tax

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.79

1.6

-1.63

0.59

0.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.79

1.6

-1.63

0.59

0.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

1.98

0

0

0.02

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.79

-0.38

-1.63

0.59

0.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0.03

-0.17

0.06

-0.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

141.07

141.07

94.05

94.05

94.05

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

56.78

39.68

-34.75

33.47

7.77

PBDTM(%)

56.28

39.51

-44.81

31.79

7.26

PATM(%)

39.69

27.97

-49.69

24.68

2.7

Excel Realty: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Excel Realty N Infra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.