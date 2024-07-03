Excel Realty N Infra Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.99
5.72
3.28
2.39
5.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.99
5.72
3.28
2.39
5.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.23
2.98
-0.97
1.38
0.38
Total Income
4.22
8.7
2.32
3.76
6.29
Total Expenditure
3.09
6.43
3.45
2.96
5.83
PBIDT
1.13
2.27
-1.14
0.8
0.46
Interest
0.01
0.01
0.34
0.04
0.03
PBDT
1.12
2.26
-1.47
0.76
0.43
Depreciation
0.13
0.16
0.16
0.16
0.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.19
0.5
0
0
0.05
Deferred Tax
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.79
1.6
-1.63
0.59
0.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.79
1.6
-1.63
0.59
0.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
1.98
0
0
0.02
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.79
-0.38
-1.63
0.59
0.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.03
-0.17
0.06
-0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
141.07
141.07
94.05
94.05
94.05
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
56.78
39.68
-34.75
33.47
7.77
PBDTM(%)
56.28
39.51
-44.81
31.79
7.26
PATM(%)
39.69
27.97
-49.69
24.68
2.7
