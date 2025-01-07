Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
7.53
9.4
20.38
30.62
yoy growth (%)
-19.83
-53.86
-33.42
-23.69
Raw materials
-6.34
-8.1
-12.63
-27.26
As % of sales
84.15
86.12
61.97
89.04
Employee costs
-0.55
-0.63
-1.36
-1.4
As % of sales
7.38
6.77
6.67
4.58
Other costs
-2.3
-4.16
-1.62
-0.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.57
44.25
7.97
2.66
Operating profit
-1.66
-3.49
4.76
1.13
OPM
-22.1
-37.14
23.37
3.71
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.26
-0.26
-0.26
Interest expense
-0.05
-0.04
-0.69
-0.69
Other income
1.66
3.95
0.03
0.06
Profit before tax
-0.26
0.14
3.83
0.23
Taxes
-0.08
-0.01
-1.11
-0.12
Tax rate
31.98
-7.73
-29.01
-52.2
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.34
0.13
2.72
0.11
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.34
0.13
2.72
0.11
yoy growth (%)
-353.53
-94.98
2,295.15
-70.57
NPM
-4.6
1.45
13.36
0.37
