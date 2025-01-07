iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.98
(-5.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:34:57 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Excel Realty N Infra Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

7.53

9.4

20.38

30.62

yoy growth (%)

-19.83

-53.86

-33.42

-23.69

Raw materials

-6.34

-8.1

-12.63

-27.26

As % of sales

84.15

86.12

61.97

89.04

Employee costs

-0.55

-0.63

-1.36

-1.4

As % of sales

7.38

6.77

6.67

4.58

Other costs

-2.3

-4.16

-1.62

-0.81

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.57

44.25

7.97

2.66

Operating profit

-1.66

-3.49

4.76

1.13

OPM

-22.1

-37.14

23.37

3.71

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.26

-0.26

-0.26

Interest expense

-0.05

-0.04

-0.69

-0.69

Other income

1.66

3.95

0.03

0.06

Profit before tax

-0.26

0.14

3.83

0.23

Taxes

-0.08

-0.01

-1.11

-0.12

Tax rate

31.98

-7.73

-29.01

-52.2

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.34

0.13

2.72

0.11

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.34

0.13

2.72

0.11

yoy growth (%)

-353.53

-94.98

2,295.15

-70.57

NPM

-4.6

1.45

13.36

0.37

Excel Realty : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Excel Realty N Infra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.