|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.54
-53.54
-33.42
-23.69
Op profit growth
-84.73
-174.31
281.71
-18.57
EBIT growth
-134.77
-158.1
307.76
-26.66
Net profit growth
-128.99
-198.22
818.54
-26.2
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-6.98
-36.82
23.02
4.01
EBIT margin
12.12
-28.05
22.43
3.66
Net profit margin
10.33
-28.68
13.56
0.98
RoCE
0.53
-1.53
2.65
0.65
RoNW
0.11
-0.39
0.41
0.04
RoA
0.11
-0.39
0.4
0.04
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.08
-0.29
0.29
0.1
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.06
-0.31
0.26
0.01
Book value per share
18.3
18.21
17.94
52.93
Valuation ratios
P/E
2
-0.2
4.86
8.1
P/CEPS
2.61
-0.18
5.31
77.21
P/B
0
0
0.07
0.01
EV/EBIDTA
19.11
-3.19
41.78
82.63
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-9.64
0.42
-28.71
-29.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
206.93
175.16
107.69
161.21
Inventory days
5.5
0
0
0
Creditor days
-170.36
-61.12
-58.61
-104.5
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-17.67
55.29
-6.59
-1.61
Net debt / equity
0
0
0.01
0
Net debt / op. profit
1.61
0.23
0.62
0.84
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-83.26
-85.52
-61.97
-89.04
Employee costs
-7.63
-6.91
-6.89
-4.98
Other costs
-16.08
-44.38
-8.1
-1.95
