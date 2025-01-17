iifl-logo-icon 1
Excel Realty N Infra Ltd Key Ratios

0.98
(4.26%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:05 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Excel Realty N Infra Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.54

-53.54

-33.42

-23.69

Op profit growth

-84.73

-174.31

281.71

-18.57

EBIT growth

-134.77

-158.1

307.76

-26.66

Net profit growth

-128.99

-198.22

818.54

-26.2

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-6.98

-36.82

23.02

4.01

EBIT margin

12.12

-28.05

22.43

3.66

Net profit margin

10.33

-28.68

13.56

0.98

RoCE

0.53

-1.53

2.65

0.65

RoNW

0.11

-0.39

0.41

0.04

RoA

0.11

-0.39

0.4

0.04

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.08

-0.29

0.29

0.1

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

0.06

-0.31

0.26

0.01

Book value per share

18.3

18.21

17.94

52.93

Valuation ratios

P/E

2

-0.2

4.86

8.1

P/CEPS

2.61

-0.18

5.31

77.21

P/B

0

0

0.07

0.01

EV/EBIDTA

19.11

-3.19

41.78

82.63

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-9.64

0.42

-28.71

-29.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

206.93

175.16

107.69

161.21

Inventory days

5.5

0

0

0

Creditor days

-170.36

-61.12

-58.61

-104.5

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-17.67

55.29

-6.59

-1.61

Net debt / equity

0

0

0.01

0

Net debt / op. profit

1.61

0.23

0.62

0.84

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-83.26

-85.52

-61.97

-89.04

Employee costs

-7.63

-6.91

-6.89

-4.98

Other costs

-16.08

-44.38

-8.1

-1.95

