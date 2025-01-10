Excel Realty N Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
141.07
141.07
94.05
94.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.19
29.91
74.36
76.94
Net Worth
172.26
170.98
168.41
170.99
Minority Interest
Debt
0.04
0.1
0.29
0.51
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.5
0.49
0.47
0.43
Total Liabilities
172.8
171.57
169.17
171.93
Fixed Assets
60.3
60.46
18.7
18.86
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.22
0.22
0.2
0.19
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
110.93
105.29
148.83
151.79
Inventories
0.39
0.3
0.23
0.23
Inventory Days
11.13
Sundry Debtors
5.36
2.36
7.64
4.46
Debtor Days
215.9
Other Current Assets
107.98
108.94
150.93
151.87
Sundry Creditors
-2.14
-1.88
-7.66
-4.62
Creditor Days
223.64
Other Current Liabilities
-0.66
-4.43
-2.31
-0.15
Cash
1.35
5.62
1.42
1.08
Total Assets
172.8
171.59
169.15
171.93
