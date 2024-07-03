iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Excel Realty N Infra Ltd Quarterly Results

0.98
(-5.77%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

4.09

0.49

0.58

0.64

0.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.09

0.49

0.58

0.64

0.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.3

1.29

1.2

0.94

0.77

Total Income

5.39

1.78

1.78

1.58

1.48

Total Expenditure

4.43

1

1.58

1.02

1.13

PBIDT

0.96

0.78

0.2

0.56

0.35

Interest

0

0

0.01

0

0

PBDT

0.96

0.78

0.2

0.56

0.35

Depreciation

0.05

0.05

0.04

0.04

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

-0.18

0.18

-0.02

0.09

0.09

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.1

0.55

0.17

0.42

0.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

1.1

0.55

0.17

0.42

0.22

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

1.1

0.55

0.17

0.42

0.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

141.07

141.07

141.07

141.07

141.07

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

23.47

159.18

34.48

87.5

49.29

PBDTM(%)

23.47

159.18

34.48

87.5

49.29

PATM(%)

26.89

112.24

29.31

65.62

30.98

Excel Realty: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Excel Realty N Infra Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.