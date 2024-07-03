Excel Realty N Infra Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
4.09
0.49
0.58
0.64
0.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.09
0.49
0.58
0.64
0.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.3
1.29
1.2
0.94
0.77
Total Income
5.39
1.78
1.78
1.58
1.48
Total Expenditure
4.43
1
1.58
1.02
1.13
PBIDT
0.96
0.78
0.2
0.56
0.35
Interest
0
0
0.01
0
0
PBDT
0.96
0.78
0.2
0.56
0.35
Depreciation
0.05
0.05
0.04
0.04
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
-0.18
0.18
-0.02
0.09
0.09
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.1
0.55
0.17
0.42
0.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.1
0.55
0.17
0.42
0.22
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.1
0.55
0.17
0.42
0.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
141.07
141.07
141.07
141.07
141.07
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
23.47
159.18
34.48
87.5
49.29
PBDTM(%)
23.47
159.18
34.48
87.5
49.29
PATM(%)
26.89
112.24
29.31
65.62
30.98
