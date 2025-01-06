iifl-logo-icon 1
Excel Realty N Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1.04
(-5.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:21 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Excel Realty N Infra Ltd

Excel Realty FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.26

0.14

3.83

0.23

Depreciation

-0.21

-0.26

-0.26

-0.26

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.01

-1.11

-0.12

Working capital

-105.58

85.78

-3.08

56.37

Other operating items

Operating

-106.13

85.64

-0.62

56.21

Capital expenditure

-0.41

15.07

0.94

0.17

Free cash flow

-106.54

100.71

0.31

56.38

Equity raised

154.53

151.89

269.24

269.34

Investing

0

-101.46

5.32

-2.04

Financing

-0.21

-3.98

0.43

-1.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

47.77

147.17

275.31

322.62

