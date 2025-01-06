Excel Realty N Infra Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.26
0.14
3.83
0.23
Depreciation
-0.21
-0.26
-0.26
-0.26
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.01
-1.11
-0.12
Working capital
-105.58
85.78
-3.08
56.37
Other operating items
Operating
-106.13
85.64
-0.62
56.21
Capital expenditure
-0.41
15.07
0.94
0.17
Free cash flow
-106.54
100.71
0.31
56.38
Equity raised
154.53
151.89
269.24
269.34
Investing
0
-101.46
5.32
-2.04
Financing
-0.21
-3.98
0.43
-1.07
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
47.77
147.17
275.31
322.62
No Record Found
