PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly and half yearly results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 Quarterly and Half Yearly Financial Results for period ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated October 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting13 Jul 20244 Jul 2024
Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and other business transactions. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 13th July, 2024 for declaration of Un-audited Financial Results of quarter ended June 30, 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/07/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 20243 May 2024
Excel Realty N Infra Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve quarterly and yearly audited financial results along with audit report for the period ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, May 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.05.2024)

