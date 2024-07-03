Excel Realty N Infra Ltd Summary

Excel Realty N Infra Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Excel Infoways Private Limited on January 7, 2003. The Company became a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Excel Infoways Limited on August 9, 2006 and thereafter, to Excel Realty N Infra Limited on May 5, 2015. The Company is engaged in Infra Activity, IT& BPO activities & general trading activities.The Company is a leading Customer Contact Centre providing Voice Based Services in the areas of Collections, Telemarketing and Customer Care. It offers a range of customer care services including telecom fulfillment center, providing technical services, financial services, healthcare, outbound sales and marketing, voice, email response, real-time chat, knowledge management, eCRM architecture and other value added services. Apart from these, it provides offshore BPO services to customers in the telecommunications and financial sector. They provide BPO services mostly to clients in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company has state of art facility at Andheri (W) in Mumbai aggregating 150 seats.The companys focus industries include Telecom Fulfillment Solutions, Financial Services, Technical services and Healthcare. Telecom Fulfillment Solutions include customer acquisition, provisioning and fulfillment support, customer service and collections. Financial Services offerings include customer acquisition, customer service, funds management and overseas property management, business and financial transcription and e-media transcription. Technical services offering include network management and monitoring, solution of complex connectivity problems to increase bandwidth, and global operations support. Healthcare offerings include insurance claim processing, medical billing and coding.In September 2003, the company commenced their commercial operations with an initial capacity of 50 seats. They entered into Call center/ BPO Business during the year. In the year 2005, the company entered into Telecom Fulfillment Solution Business.In July 2006, the company incorporated Excel Infoways Trading FZE as a limited liability free zone to carry on the business of trading in computer software, computer equipment and Requisites. However the license to operate it had expired and company has opted not to renew the same. Hence, company was closed down from September 22, 2008 and ceases to exist.In the year 2007, the company acquired business at Andheri. Also, they expanded the capacity to 150 seats during the year. In April 2008, the company incorporated Excel Infoways INC. The work done in collaboration with M/s Siliconn Infracon Private Limited, a reputed Company in the infrastructure field, for Development of Agriculture Land in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal at various sites such as Danapur, Kumar Pukur, Daria, Hatpukuria, Kecherkur, Chalta Beria, Chuprijhara etc. The Company in 2022-23, completed Internal Storm Water Drain surface work for Arshiya International Ltd for its FTWZ project at Sai Village, Raigad district of Maharashtra in collaboration with M/s Coastal Projects Ltd, a well-known infrastructure Company in Andhra Pradesh.Thereafter, it constructed 6 feet compound wall with fixing Y Shaped angles with concertina coil fencing & barbed wire at Chindwara Factory in collaboration with M/c Arcon Project Pvt. Ltd & M/s VNR Infrastructure Ltd. Completed KM 42 to KM 72 of six laning of Dhankuni- Kharagpur Section of National Highway -6 in the state of West Bengal in collaboration with M/s ATR Infraprojects Private Limited.