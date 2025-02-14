Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.83
5.83
4.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
14.68
9.63
6.34
Net Worth
20.51
15.46
11.33
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
3,697
|82.63
|2,40,576.02
|784.65
|0
|15,565.23
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
5,258.9
|126.72
|1,86,947.3
|469.33
|0.06
|4,534.71
|143.38
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
259.1
|0
|29,531.67
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|63.63
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
409.95
|0
|21,283.96
|37.8
|0
|710.6
|113.31
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
166.5
|59.46
|9,204.25
|74.07
|0
|665.66
|12.46
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by HP Telecom India Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The HP Telecom India Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HP Telecom India Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 14 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HP Telecom India Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 14 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HP Telecom India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HP Telecom India Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 14 Feb ‘25
HP Telecom India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.