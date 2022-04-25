TO,

Your Directors having pleasure in presenting the 12th Audited Financial Statement for the year ended at 31st March, 2023 and profit & loss account for the same along with Auditors report and Directors Report.

(1) THE WEB ADDRESS, IF ANY, WHERE ANNUAL RETURN REFERRED TO IN SUB-SECTION (3) OF SECTION 92 HAS BEEN PLACED:

Pursuant to the amendments to Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Act read with Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, The company is not having any website hence it is not required to publish its annual return.

(2) NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD:

The company has convened 07 Board Meetings 25/04/2022, 18/06/2022, 03/09/2022, 15/09/2022, 19/11/2022, 28/02/2023 and 25/03/2023 during the financial year 2022-23 of which Proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book as required by the Articles of Association of the Company and the Act.

(3) DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 the Board of Directors of the Company confirms that-

1. In preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year ended 31st March 2023, the applicable Accounting Standards have been followed along with proper explanation to material departures;

2. The Directors have selected such Accounting Policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company, for that period.

3. The Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

4. The Directors have prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis.

5. Board of directors are also responsible for overseeing companys financial reporting process.

(4) DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUD REPORTED BY AUDITOR:

The Auditor of the Company has not reported any Frauds under Section 143(12) other than those reportable to the Central Government with respect to the Books of Accounts and Vouchers of the Company in his Audit Report.

(5) A STATEMENT ON DECLARATION GIVEN BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS UNDER SUB-SECTION (6) OF SECTION 149:

As our company is not a public company, is not required to appoint an independent director.

(6) COMPANYS POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION INCLUDING CRITERIA FOR DETERMINING QUALIFICATIONS, POSITIVE ATTRIBUTES, INDEPENDENCE OF A DIRECTOR AND OTHER MATTERS PROVIDED UNDER SUB-SECTION (3) OF SECTION 178:

As, the company is not covered under Section 178 (1) of the Companies Act, 2013; the formulation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee is not required.

(7) EXPLANATIONS OR COMMENTS BY THE BOARD ON EVERY QUALIFICATION, RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARK OR DISCLAIMER MADE—

(i) BY THE AUDITOR IN HIS REPORT;

Auditors observations are suitably explained in the notes to the accounts and are self-explanatory and need no comments.

(ii) BY THE COMPANY SECRETARY IN PRACTICE IN HIS SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT;

NA

(8) PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186:

The Company has not made any Investment, given guarantee and securities during the year under review. There for no need to comply provisions of section 186 of Companies Act, 2013.

(9) PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES REFERRED TO IN SUB-SECTION (1) OF SECTION 188:

During the financial year, Company has engaged in the transactions which define as related party transaction mentioned in Form AOC-2. Pursuant to clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of companies Act, 2013 and Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and pursuant to that AOC-2 is attached herewith.

(10) STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

During the year under review:

• The Company has earned revenue of Rs. 63750.83 lakhs and other income of Rs. 96.35 lakhs in the financial year 2022-23.

• Company incurred total Expense of Rs. 62995.74 lakhs during the financial year ended as on 31st March, 2023.

• There has been no change in the business of the Company during the financial year ended 31st March, 2023.

(11) TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Company has a profit of Rs 675 lakhs in the Financial year 2022-23 which has been transferred to the surplus of the Company under the head of Reserves and Surplus.

(12) DIVIDEND:

Directors have not recommended any dividend for the year under review.

(13) MATERIAL CHANGES BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

During the year under review there have not been any materials changes in the Company.

(14) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

(i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy - NA;

(ii) The steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy - NA;

(iii) The capital investment on energy conservation equipments - NA;

Companies operations are not energy intensive and as such involve low energy consumption. However, adequate measures have been taken to conserve energy.

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION

i. the efforts made towards technology absorption - NA;

ii. the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution -NA;

iii. in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)- NA

a) the details of technology imported - NA;

b) the year of import- NA;

c) whether the technology been fully absorbed - NA;

d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof - NA;

iv. The expenditure incurred on Research and Development- NA.

Operations of the company do not involve any kind of Special technology and there was no expenditure on research and development during this financial year. However your company continues to upgrade its technology (Computer Technology and Telecom infrastructure) in ensuring it is connected with its clients across the globe.

(15) RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The board of directors has taken steps to ensure the risk factor of the business and also considered best possible way to dealt into, if any.

(16) CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The company is not required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as it does not fall within the purview of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence it is not required to formulate policy on corporate social responsibility.