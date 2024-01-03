Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
3,697
|82.63
|2,40,576.02
|784.65
|0
|15,565.23
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
5,258.9
|126.72
|1,86,947.3
|469.33
|0.06
|4,534.71
|143.38
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
259.1
|0
|29,531.67
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|63.63
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
409.95
|0
|21,283.96
|37.8
|0
|710.6
|113.31
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
166.5
|59.46
|9,204.25
|74.07
|0
|665.66
|12.46
