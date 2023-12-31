HP Telecom India Ltd Management Discussions

The following discussion is intended to convey managements perspective on our financial condition and results of operations for the period ended on December 31, 2023 and for the year ended on March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021. You should read the following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations together with our restated financial statements included in the Draft Prospectus. You should also read the section entitled "Risk Factors" beginning on page 21 of this Draft Prospectus, which discusses a number of factors, risks and contingencies that could affect our financial condition and results of operations. The following discussion relates to our Company and, is based on our restated financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with Indian GAAP, the Companies Act and the SEBI Regulations. Portions of the following discussion are also based on internally prepared statistical information and on other sources. Our fiscal year ends on March 31 of each year, so all references to a particular fiscal year ("Fiscal Year") are to the twelve-month period ended March 31 of that year.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our company operates as the exclusive distributor of Apple products across significant territories, including Madhya Pradesh & Chhattisgarh, select cities in Uttar Pradesh, and major urban centers in Gujarat. We proudly offer Apples iconic range of devices, comprising the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and more, catering to the discerning tech-savvy consumers in these regions.

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST FINANCIAL YEAR:

After the date of last financial period i.e. December 31, 2023, there is no any significant development occurred in the Company except mentioned below.

KEY FACTORS AFFECTING THE RESULTS OF OPERATION:

Our Companys future results of operations could be affected potentially by the following factors:

1. Changes in Laws and Regulations that apply to our Industry.

2. Changes in Fiscal, Economic or Political conditions in India

3. Companys continuance of the distributorship of Apple

4. Failure to management of inventory level.

5. Failure to comply with regulations prescribed by authorities of the jurisdiction in which we operate

6. Competition with existing and new entrants

OUR SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES

Financial performance of the stub period for the period ended on December 31, 2023

Income from continuing operations Amount % Revenue from operations 75881.78 98.23 Other Income 1,368.49 1.77 Total Revenue 77,250.27 Expenses Cost of Material Consumed after adjusting the inventory 75427.16 97.64 Employee benefits expense 187.95 0.24 Finance Costs 613.18 0.79 Other expenses 265.22 0.34 Depreciation and amortisation expenses 5.39 0.01 Total Expenses 76,498.90 99.03 Restated profit before tax from continuing operations 751.37 0.97 Total tax expense 194.44 Restated profit after tax from continuing operations (A) 556.93 0.72 EBDITA 1,365.76 1.80

Standalone Financial Performance

Income from Operations

We are engaged in the distribution business of Smart Phones, Smart Watches, and Accessories. Our Company derives more than 70% of its revenue from Apple, it becomes important to understand the whole distribution chain of Apple India. Currently the company is the largest regional distributor for Apple in India covering 3 states i.e. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The income from the operation for the stub period ended on December 31, 2023 was Rs75881.78 Lakhs.

Other Income

The other income from the operation for the stub period ended on December 31, 2023 was Rs1368.49 Lakhs. It was Rs 96.35 Lakhs in the Financial Year 2023. The other income was increased substantially in the stub period ended on December 31, 2023. The scheme and discount (Non GST) income ofRsRs1286.10 Lakhs accrued in the stub period ended on December 31, 2023. During the Q2 and Q3, Apple inc. suddenly dropped the prices of several products. To compensate the distributor Redington (India) limited and Ingram Micro India Private Limited, who are the Companys suppliers and super distributor of Apple Inc, issued credit note of Rs739.68 Lakhs.

Total Expenditure

The total expenditure for stub period ended on December 31, 2023 was Rs 76498.90 Lakhs which is 99.03 % of the total revenue for the stub period. The major expenditure which is part of the total expenditure is Cost of Material Consumed of Rs75427.16 lakhs (97.64%), Employee Benefit Expenses of Rs187.95 lakhs (0.24%), finance cost of Rs613.18 Lakhs (0.79%) and other Expenses of Rs265.22 lakhs (0.34%).

EBDTA

The EBDITA for the stub period was Rs1365.76 lakhs representing 1.80 % of total Revenue.

Profit after Tax

The profit after Tax for the stub period was Rs556.93 lakhs representing to 0.72 % of the total revenue.

RESULTS OF KEY OPERATIONS

Particulars For the year ended on 31.03.2023 31.03.2022 31.03.2021 Income from continuing operations Revenue from operations 63,750.83 29,204.03 23,665.40 Total Revenue 63,750.83 29,204.03 23,665.40 % of growth 118.29 23.40 Other Income 96.35 51.37 28.07 % total Revenue 0.15 0.18 0.12 Total Revenue 63,847.18 29,255.40 23,693.47 118.24 23.47 Expenses Cost of Material Consumed 62,102.33 28,343.56 22976.7 % of Revenue from operations 97.41 97.05 97.09 Employee benefits expense 226.46 202.83 131.71 % Increase/(Decrease) 11.65 54.00 Finance Costs 486.94 252.54 152.13 % Increase/(Decrease) 92.82 66.00 Other expenses 179.05 178.83 216.85 % Increase/(Decrease) 0.12 (17.53) Depreciation and amortisation expenses 5.24 3.35 2.88 % Increase/(Decrease) 56.42 16.32 Total Expenses 63,000.02 28,981.11 23,480.27 % to total revenue 98.67 99.06 99.10 EBDITA 1,285.32 485.36 360.00 % to total revenue 2.01 1.66 1.52 Restated profit before tax from continuing operations 847.16 274.29 213.20 Exceptional Item Total tax expense 211.93 70.79 60.78 Restated profit after tax from continuing operations (A) 635.23 213.12 151.76 % to total revenue 0.99 0.70 0.64

COMPARISON OF F.Y. 2022-23 WITH F.Y. 2021-22:

Income from Operations

We are engaged in the distribution business of smart phones, smart watches, and Accessories. our Company derives more than 70% of its revenue from Apple, it becomes important to understand the whole distribution chain of Apple India. Currently the company is the largest regional distributor for Apple in India covering 3 states i.e. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. In the F.Y. 2022-23, the Companys total revenue was Rs63847.18 Lakhs, which is increased by 118.24 % in compare to total Income from operations of Rs29255.40 Lakhs in F.Y. 2021-22.

We are engaged in the distribution business of smart phones, smart watches, and Accessories. Our Company derives more than 75% of its revenue from Apple, it becomes important to understand the whole distribution chain of Apple India. Currently the company is the largest regional distributor for Apple in India covering 3 states i.e. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. In the F.Y. 2022-23, the Companys total revenue was Rs. 63750.83 Lakhs, which is increased by 118.29% in compare to total Income from operations of Rs. 29204.04 Lakhs in F.Y. 2021-22. The reason for increase of 118.29 % is as follows:

- The proportion of revenue from sale of apple products in total revenue from operation is as follows:

Particulars Period upto December 31,2023) FY 2022-23 FY 2021-22 FY 2020-21 Total Sales (in lakhs) 75881.78 63750.83 29204.04 23665.40 Apple Sales (in lakhs) 62609.03 57381.96 23069.62 21998.71 % of apple sales in total sales 83% 90% 79% 93% No of units sold 140501 131439 79086 68785

- According to Business Standards article, Apple Indias revenue increased nearly 50% in FY 2022–23 (Rs. 50,000 crores) from FY 2021–22 (Rs. 33,381 crores). This significant increase in Apple Indias revenue clearly reflects the increase in market demand for its products. HPTIL being a wholesale distributor, also experienced an increase in demand, resulting in a significant increase in its sales.

Expenditure:

Cost of Material Consumed after adjusting the inventories.

The Cost of Material Consumed for F.Y. 2022-23 was Rs 62102.33 Lakhs against the cost of Material Consumed of Rs28343.56 Lakhs in F.Y. 2021-22. The cost of material consumed was 97.41% % of the total revenue from operations in F.Y 2022-23 as against 97.05 % of total revenue from Operations in F.Y 2021-22.

Employee Benefits Expenses:

The Employee expenses for F.Y. 2022-23 was Rs226.46 Lakhs against the expenses of Rs202.83 Lakhs in F.Y. 2021-22 showing increase by 11.65%. The increase in the employee cost is increase of the staff to cope up with the increase in business volume.

Finance Cost:

The Finance Cost for the F.Y. 2022-23 was Rs486.94 Lakhs against the cost of Rs252.54 Lakhs in the F.Y. 2021-22 showing increase of 92.82%. The company had utilized more working capital limit of bank. The outstanding amount of short term borrowings borrowed from bank in as on March 31, 2023 was Rs5689.13 lakhs which was Rs2440.84 lakhs as on March 31,2022.

Other Expenses

Other Expenses increased to Rs179.05 Lakhs for F.Y. 2022-23 against Rs178.83 Lakhs in F.Y. 2021-22 showing marginal increase of 0.12 %. The major expenses are rent and taxes of the property, salary to managing director and repairs and maintenance.

Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses:

The Depreciation for F.Y. 2022-23 was Rs5.24 Lakhs as compared to Rs3.35 Lakhs for F.Y. 2021-22. The depreciation increased by 56.42 % in F.Y. 2022-23 as compared to F.Y. 2021-22. The depreciation in FY 2022-23 was increased on account of the addition of computers in the FY 2022-23 and rate of depreciation rate is also high on the Computer.

EBIDTA

The EBIDTA for F.Y. 2022-23 was Rs1285.32 Lakhs as compared to Rs485.36 Lakhs for F.Y. 2021-22, because of an increase in the business of the company by 118.29 % in FY 2022-23 as compared to FY 2021-22. The EBIDTA in absolute term has increased but in terms of percentage the increase was 0.35%. The EBIDTA was 2.02% in F.Y. 2022-23 in compared to Rs1.66 % in F.Y. 2021-22.

Profit after Tax (PAT)

PAT is Rs635.23 Lakhs for the F.Y. 2022-23 in compared to Rs213.12 Lakhs in F.Y. 2021-22. The PAT was 0.99 % of total revenue in F.Y. 2022-23 compared to 0.70 % of total revenue in F.Y. 2021-22. The PAT was increased on account increase in the business of the company by 118.29 % in FY 2022-23 as compared to FY 2021-22 and the expenses are not increased in FY 2022-23 in comparison of FY 2021-22.

COMPARISON OF F.Y. 2021-22 WITH F.Y. 2020-21:

Income from Operations

We are engaged in the distribution business of smart phones, smart watches, and Accessories. Our Company derives more than 70% of its revenue from Apple, it becomes important to understand the whole distribution chain of Apple India. Currently the company is the largest regional distributor for Apple in India covering 3 states i.e. Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. In F.Y. 2021-22, the Companys total revenue was Rs29255.40 Lakhs, which is increased by 23.47 % in comparison of total Income of Rs 23693.47 Lakhs into F.Y. 2020-21.

Expenditure:

Cost of Material Consumed

The Cost of Material Consumed for F.Y. 2021-22 was Rs28343.56 Lakhs against the cost of Material Consumed of Rs22976.70 Lakhs in F.Y. 2020-21. The cost of material consumed was 97.05 % of the total revenue from operations in F.Y 2021-22 as against 97.09 % of total revenue from Operations in F.Y 2020-21. The Cost of material is almost same in both the financial years.

Employee Benefits Expenses:

The Employee expenses for F.Y. 2021-22 was Rs202.83 Lakhs against the expenses of Rs131.71 Lakhs in F.Y. 2020-21 showing increase by 54.00% .The employee benefit expense in FY 2019–20 was Rs. 136.39 lakhs; in FY 2020–21, it was Rs. 131.71 lakhs. As a result of the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19 during the majority of FY 2020–21, the normal yearly increase in employee benefit expenses did not happen. In fact, there is a decrease in employee benefit expenses from FY 2019–20 to FY 2020–21. Therefore, when normalcy was restored in FY 2021–22, an accumulated hike was witnessed in the employee benefit expense. The no of employees were 45 in FY 2021-22 as against 38 in FY 2020-21.

Finance Cost:

The Finance Cost for F.Y. 2021-22 was Rs252.54 Lakhs against the cost of Rs152.13 Lakhs in the F.Y. 2020-21 showing an increase of 66.00 %. The company had utilized more working capital limit of bank.

Other Expenses

Other Expenses decreased to Rs178.83 lakhs for F.Y. 2021-22 against Rs217.51 Lakhs in F.Y. 2020-21 showing decrease of 17.78 %. The Selling and distribution expenses which includes scheme and discount was Rs113.44 lakhs in FY 2020-21 while in the FY 2021-22 it was 27.82 lakhs.

- In FY 2020–21, following the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, HPTIL took up the opportunity that had arisen as a result of the sudden significant demand for surgical masks. The company carried out the business of manufacturing and selling N95 surgical masks.

- In FY 2020–21, the company was able to make revenue of Rs. 610.54 lakhs from the sale of N95 surgical masks. In order to achieve such revenue amidst a highly competitive landscape of mask business during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company offered significant schemes to its customers.

- The scheme and discount expense pertaining to the surgical mask business were Rs. 100.02 lakhs, which is 16.35% of the revenue from the surgical mask business. The company was able to offer such margins to its customers, as the profit margin for a manufacturer of masks usually remains high.

- In FY 2021–22, the company discontinued the operations of the surgical mask business, and therefore the scheme and discount expenses pertaining to that business were no longer incurred by the company.

Depreciation and Amortisation Expenses:

The Depreciation for F.Y. 2021-22 was Rs3.35 Lakhs as compared to Rs2.88 Lakhs for F.Y. 2020-21. The depreciation was increased by 16.32 % in F.Y. 2021-22 as compared to F.Y. 2020-21. The depreciation in FY 2021-22 was high on account of the addition of fixed assets of Rs 36.99 lacs in F.Y. 2021-22 which was Rs10.94 lacs FY 2020-21.

EBIDTA

The EBIDTA for F.Y. 2021-22 was Rs485.36 Lakhs as compared to Rs359.34 Lakhs for F.Y. 2020-21. The EBIDTA was 1.66 % in FY 2021-22 of total Revenue as compared to 1.52% in FY 2020-21. The EBIDTA is increased on account of reduction of other expenses in F.Y. 2021-22 as compared to F.Y 2020-21. The EBIDTA in absolute term has increased but in terms of percentage the increase was 0.14%.

Profit after Tax (PAT)

PAT is Rs 213.12 Lakhs for F.Y. 2021-22 as compared to Rs151.76 Lakhs in F.Y. 2020-21. The PAT was 0.70 % of total revenue in F.Y. 2021-22 compared to 0.64 % of total revenue in F.Y. 2020-21.The PAT margin was increased on account of increase of business by 23.47 % in FY 2021-22.

CASH FLOW

ParticulaRs December 2023 31, March 31, 2023 March 2022 31, March 2021 31, Net cash from Operating Activities (5134.86) 725.31 (462.88) 192.90 Net cash flow from Investing Activities (45.95) (545.61) (186.99) 34.06 Net Cash Flow Financing Activities 5247.01 3046.38 (182.23) 198.14

Cash flow December 31, 2023

The cash flow of operating activity was negative on account of increase of inventory and trade receivables and reduction of the trade payables. The Company had invested in Fixed assets resulting in to Negative cash flow from investing activity. The Company had borrowed the funds from the bank for financing the increase in working capital requirement.

Cash flow March 31, 2023

The Company has positive cash flow from operating activities on account of Profit earned by the Company and increase in the trade payables. The funds blocked in inventory and trade receivables are less than the fund generated by the Company. The positive cash operating flow was used to invest in mutual funds and the positive cash flow from financing activity was used to provide deposit to the bank.

Cash flow March 31, 2022

The negative cash flow from operating activities, investment activities and financing activity was financed through the cash and bank balance lying with the Company. The Negative cash flow from operating activity was on account of increase of the trade receivables and Inventory which was partly financed by the increase of trade payables. The Negative cash flow from investing activity was on account purchase of fixed assets and the investment in mutual funds. The negative cash flow from financing activity was on account of repayment of borrowing and interest payment.

Cash flow March 31, 2021

The Company had positive cash flow from operating activities, investing activity and from financing activity and the same has been deposited in the bank. The Profit and increase in the trade payables is more than the funds used for the inventory and trade receivables which in turn result in to positive cash flow from operating activities. The investment were liquidated and it was partly used for the purchase of fixed assets which in turn result in to positive cash flow from Investing activities. The Company has borrowed the funds which are more than the funds utilized for the payment of interest.

Information required as per Item 11 (II) (C) (iv) of Part A of Schedule VI to the SEBI Regulations:

1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions

To our knowledge there have been no unusual or infrequent events or transactions that have taken place during the last three yeaRs

2. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing operations.

Our business has been subject, and we expect it to continue to be subject to significant economic changes arising from the trends identified above in ‘FactoRs Affecting our Results of Operations and the uncertainties described in the section entitled "Risk FactoRs" beginning on page 21of this Draft Prospectus. To our knowledge, except as we have described in this Draft Prospectus, there are no known factoRs which we expect to bring about significant economic changes.

3. Income and Sales on account of major product/main activities

Income and sales of our Company on account of major activities derives from distribution business of smart phones, smart watches, and Accessories.

4. Whether the company has followed any unorthodox procedure for recording sales and revenues

Our Company has not followed any unorthodox procedure for recording sales and revenues.

5. Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adveRse impact on sales, revenue or income from continuing operations.

Apart from the risks as disclosed under Section titled "Risk FactoRs" beginning on page 21 in this Draft Prospectus, in our opinion there are no other known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adveRse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations.

6. Extent to which material increases in net sales or revenue are due to increased sales volume, introduction of new products or services or increased sales prices.

Increases in revenues are by and large linked to increases in volume of business.

7. Total turnover of each major industry segment in which the issuer company operated.

The Company is in the business of distribution , the relevant industry data, as available, has been included in the chapter titled "Industry Overview" beginning on page no 80 of this Draft Prospectus.

8. Status of any publicly announced new products or business segment.

In the fiscal year 2020–21, World is facing a COVID -19 pandemic situation due to which the demand for surgical masks rises brought, HPTIL prioritized meeting the urgent requirements for protective gear during these challenging times. So company has started manufacturing and selling of N95 surgical masks.

9. The extent to which business is seasonal.

Our business is not seasonal.

10. Any significant dependence on a single or few supplieRs or customeRs.

Our Company is distributor of Apple smart phones and dependent on Apple inc. for supply of materials.

Competitive conditions.

Competitive conditions are as described under the ChapteRs titled "Industry Overview" and "Business Overview" beginning on pages 80 and 88, respectively of this Draft Prospectus.

FINANCIAL INDEBTEDNESS

SECURED LOAN.

Name of the Lender Credit Facility Sanctioned Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Outstanding Amount as on December 31,2023 (. in Lakhs) Interest Rate per Annum (Interest Rates are linked to Reference Rate Security Primary State Bank of India Charge ID: 10293285 Cash Credit 5,500.00 5,469.80 Interest on CC at the rate of 1.75% above MCLR-6M (8.30% p.a.) with present effective rate of 10.05% p.a. Hypothecation of Companys entire current assets including stock of raw materials, stocks in process, finished goods, stores and spares etc. Bills / book-debts/receivables and other current assets. Collateral GECL 249.00 99.70 a) MCLR 6M (presently 8.30%) + 75 bps. Present effective rate is 9.05% p.a. b) maximum 9.25% p.a. during the entire tenor. 1. Equitable mortgage over all that immovable property of plot no. 7 Meghna Row house, B/h Maharaja Agrasen Bhavan, Near Chandan Park Society, City Light Road, Surat, bearing R.S. No. 164 TP Scheme No. 4 (Umra-South), Final plot no. 93 of village umra, Dist-surat, admeasuring 116.90 sq. mts. i.e. 139.00 sq yards. belonging to Mr. Viajy L. Yadav. 2. Immovable property of Plot no. 8 of society knows as Meghna Row House situated at b/h Maharaja Agrasen Bhavan, city light road bearing R.S. no 164 TP scheme No. 4(Umra- South), Final plot no. 93 and residential bungalows in the plot 7 & 8 having area of 325.16 sq mtrs. As per the approved plan belonging to Mr. Viajy L. Yadav. 3. Equitable mortgage over all that immovable property of flat no. I-204 admeasuring 1286 Sq. Feet i.e. 119.51 Sq Mtrs. Build up area, situated on second floor, of the C building knows as pramukh hills and said building is constructed on non agricultural land bearing revenues survey no 43/1, admeasuring 16188 Sq. Mtrs situated at village chharwada, Taluka Pardi District Valsad, Gujarat State belonging to Mrs. Seema Vijay Yadav 4. Commercial plot bearing Survey Number: 846/2 (Promulgation New Survey No. 5085), situated at All that piece and parcel of a non- agriculture land bearing plot no. 002, admeasuring 2841.00 Square Meters (computerized survey no 846/2, admeasuring H 0- 28 Are-41 Square Meters and Promulgation New Survey No. 5085, Akar 710.32), consisting revenue Survey no. 846, totally admeasuring 315401.00 squares meters, situated at village: Vapi, Taluka, Vapi, Valsad, Gujarat, Vapi, Valsad Belonging to Mr. Bharat Yadav, Mr. Vijay Yadav, Mrs. Sangita Yadav and Mrs. Seema Yadav 5. Shop No G/10 on the Ground Floor of building Bhagwati Ashish-1 bearing revenue survey no. 144/1 paiki, T.P. scheme no. 4 (umra south) final plot no. 149 of village Umra, Taluka: Majura, Dist- Surat (Capet area 20.44 sq mtrs & undivided share of land of 30.04 Sq.mtrs) situated at Bhagwati Ashish-1, opposite Ashok Pan House, City Light Road, Surat, (Urban) Admeasuring Total Area: capet area 20.44 sq mtrs. Belonging to HP Telecom India P Limited. 6. Cash collateral in the form of Bank Deposit/Mutual Fund of Rs. 8.01 crores. Belonging to HP Telecom India Limited / Promoters. Personal Guarantee (i) Mr. Vijay Yadav (ii) Mrs. Seema Yadav (iii) Mr. Bharat Yadav (iv) Mrs. Sangita Yadav

Other Condition

Additional capital to be infused to maintain TOL/Adj. TNW under benchmark level. Merely bringing it to our attention and thereby assuming tacit permission will not be acceptable. Non-compliance of the instructions would attract levy of penal interest @1 % p.a. on fund-based limits, withdrawal of all concessions, if extended and a freeze on grant of any additional facilities. If the cash / internal accruals are less than the projection, the promoter shall raise interest free unsecured loans for the corresponding amount and the payment of the term loan installments / interest shall be made from the promoteRs own sources. The firm shall furnish an undertaking that it will not go in for any short / long term borrowing without the banks prior approval. Company to submit details of receivables (like names, address, email of party and its bankeRs) Unit to submit CA certified book debts on quarterly basis.

Prepayment Charge:

2.00 % of the pre-paid amount (loans prepaid from own resources will not attract prepayment / pre-closure charges)

Penal Interest / Charges:

Irregularity in cash credit limit:

5.00 % per annum on the irregular portion for the period of irregularity, if continuously irregular for a period beyond 60 days.

5.00 % per annum on the irregular portion for the period of irregularity on the irregular portion in other cases.

Non-submission of stock statement:

For limit up to Rs. 10.00 Lacs: NIL

For limits above Rs. 10.00 Lac and upto Rs.1 Crore: Flat penalty (penal interest) of Rs.200/- for each day of delay beyond due date for submission. For limit above Rs. 1.00 crore:

Limit Flat Penal Interest per day of delay Rs. 1.00 to Rs. 50 Crore Rs.1000 Above Rs. 50 crore to Rs. 500 crore Rs.2000 Above Rs. 500 crore Rs.5000

Non-compliance with financial convenants:

1.00% p.a. on the entire outstanding for the period of non-compliance.

Name of the Lender Credit Facility (Rs. in Sanctioned Amount Lakhs) Outstanding Amount as on December 31, 2023 (Rs. in Lakhs) Interest Rate per Annum (Interest Rates are linked to Reference Rate) Security State Bank of India # Over Draft 900.00 899.80 7.00 FDR of Rs. 10 crores

Name of the Lender Credit Facility Sanctioned Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Outstanding Amount as on December 31,2023 (Rs. in Lakhs Interest Rate per Annum (Interest Rates are linked to Reference Rate Security Axis Bank Limited $ (Charge ID: 100616089) Inventory Funding Under Authorized dealer (AD) scheme with M/s. Ingram Micro India Private Limited (IMIPL) 2812.50 2370.43 Repo+3.60 p.a. presently 10.10% p.a. to be serviced Ads at monthly rest. Presently applicable REPO is 6.50% p.a. % i.e. two schemes. by PeRsonal Guarantee of 1. 3. Pledge of FDR of Rs. 17 Lien noted thereon for Mr. Vijay Yadav 2. Mr. Bharat Yadav 4. crores with Banks MRs. Seema Yadav MRs. Sangita Yadav Axis Bank Limited $ (Charge ID: 100616089) Inventory Funding Under Authorized dealer (AD) scheme with Redington (India) Limited (RIL) 2925.00 2905.41 Repo+3.60 p.a. presently 10.10% p.a. to be serviced Ads at monthly rest. Presently applicable REPO is 6.50% p.a. % i.e. by

$ Modification of Charge for Rs. 30.00 Lakhs to Rs. 45 Lakhs filed with ROC on 4 May, 2024

TERMS & CONDITION

6.00% over and above the contracted rate to be born by the Dealer for Invoices realized beyond max. usance period. Bank reserves the right to revise the applicable overdue rate of interest as per the Bank internal guideline with prior information to the borrower.

OTHER COVENANTS

Borrower to rout minimum 50% direct business routing with Axis bank within 60 days through current account with us. Minimum USL of Rs. 2.42 Crore to be maintained in business during currency of our loans. TOL/ATNW not exceed more than 4.5 times in FY 24 Shareholding of Ajay Mishra to be brought below 10% within 60 days. If the same is not complied than PG of Ajay Mishra to be obtained. The borrower will maintain its net working capital position equal to or above the level furnished in its projection for working capital finance. In the event of difference of opinion arising as to what constitute current assets and current liabilities, the banks decision will be final and binding on the borrower. The borrower will place its entire banking business with the bank or at list proportionately if under consortium or multiple banking arrangement. The borrower should undertake not to divert working capital fund for long terms purposes.

FINANCIAL COVENANTS

The below financial covenants shall be tested on an annual basis based on audited results of borrower;

Ratio Parameter 1. TOL / ATNW Not to exceed 4.5 times in FY 24 2. USLs Min of Rs. 2.42 CRs. To be maintained in business during currency of our loans

PENAL INTEREST

In the event of non-creation of security within stipulated timeline, penal interest of 2.00% p.a. on outstanding amount of credit facilities will be applicable for the period of default and discounting will be stopped in the account.

In the event of expiry of working capital limit penal interest of 2.00% p.a. on the outstanding amount of fund-based credit facilities will be applicable. The Bank will stop operation in the account on expiry of the sanctioned limits.

ACTION PLAN IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT

Bank Reserves the rights to initiate stop supply on account reaching 15 UPD.

For IMIPL

ACTION BY AXIS BANK:

Axis Bank would suspend further inventory financing for the said AD till the overdue is cleared. Defaulted amount becomes immediately payable Axis Bank would follow up with the defaulted AD for regularizing the account.

Axis Bank would provide a notice to IMIPL to stop supply to the defaulted AD (After 30 days from the completion of maximum usance Period of 90 days). Bank will exit dealer relationship, if the account remains to overdue for more than 30days for two times in a year or 60 days for one time in past 12 months in consultation with IMIPL.

ACTION IN IMIPL:

IMIPL to assist the bank on the best effort basis to recover the dues from the ADs.

Upon receiving information from the bank (after 30 days from the completion of maximum usance Period 90 Days), IMIPL to stop supplies to defaulting AD and confirm the same. IMIPL to transfer alol the deposit/credits of the AD available with IMIPL to the bank after adjusting all their dues from the AD

For RIL:

ACTIONS BY AXIS BANK:

Axis Bank would suspend further inventory financing for the said AD till the overdue is cleared. Defaulted amount becomes immediately payable Axis Bank would follow up with the defaulted AD for regularizing the account. Axis Bank would provide a notice to RIL to stop supply to the defaulted AD from all the channels once the AD reaches 15 DPD. Bank will exit dealer relationship, if the account remains to overdue for more than 30days for two times in a year or 60 days for one time in past 12 months in consultation with RIL.

ACTION WITH RIL:

RIL to assist the bank on best effort basis to recover the dues from the ADs.

upon receiving information from bank, RIL to stop supplies to defaulting AD from all the channels and confirm the same

RESTRICTED PAYMENTS

Nature of Restricted Payments Condition to be satisfied for making Restricted Payments 1. Director / Shareholder etc. The borrower shall not repay and principal or interest on any loans availed form the shareholdeRs / directoRs /partneRs (including the partneRs contribution) / proprietor / coparceneRs, relatives, friends or any other affiliates (as the case may be) as at the date of execution of this agreement without prior written consent of the Bank 2. Dividend payment to shareholder The borrower shall not declare dividend for any year and subject to no default in payment / repayment obligation to the bank and prior written approval of the Bank being obtained. 3. Loan / Liability Repayment The borrower shall not make any repayment of loans / deposits and / or discharge other liabilities except as stated in the projected financial statement of the Borrower approved by the bank.

NEGATIVE COVENANTS

Borrower / Obligor shall not, without the prior written approval of the Bank. Enter into any merger amalgamation etc., or do a buyback

Make any Restricted payments other than as permitted Wind up/liquidate its affair

Agree/authorize to settle any litigation/arbitration having a material effect

Change the general nature of its business or undertake any expansion in any other entity.

Permit any change in its owneRship/control/management (including by pledge of promoter/sponsor shareholding in the Borrower to any Third part) Change remuneration of its directoRs in any manner other than as mandated by legal or regulatory provisions Effect any change in its accounting methods or policies Make any amendments to its constitutional documents

UNSECURED LOAN

Name of Lander Outstanding Amount as on December 31,2023 (Rs. in Lakhs) Rate of Interest Repayment Terms 1 Seema Vijay Yadav 3.71 As may be mutually decided by the Board of DirectoRs Payable on Demand 2 Vijay Lalsingh Yadav 18.89 As may be mutually decided by the Board of DirectoRs Payable on Demand 3 Sangita Bharat Yadav 8.64 As may be mutually decided by the Board of DirectoRs Payable on Demand 4 Bharatlal Lalsingh Singh 8.64 As may be mutually decided by the Board of DirectoRs Payable on Demand

Restated Statement of Accounting Ratios

ParticulaRs As on 31/12/2023 As on 31/03/2023 As on 31/03/2022 As on 31/03/2021 Net Profit 556.93 635.23 213.12 151.76 No. of shares 58,30,340 58,30,340 49,94,605 49,90,000 EPS (in Rs.) 9.55 10.90 4.27 3.04 Net Worth 2,607.89 2,050.96 1,546.16 1,133.05 NAV per share 44.73 35.18 30.96 22.71 EBIDTA 1,365.76 1,285.32 485.36 359.34 EBIDTA % 1.80% 2.02% 1.66% 1.52% RoNW 21.36% 30.97% 13.78% 13.39%

OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ANALYTICAL RATIO

Statement showing yearly ratios as on 31-12-2023

ParticulaRs Numerator Denominator 2023-24 Current Ratio Current Assets Current Liabilities 1.12 Debt-Equity Ratio Long term Debt Shareholders Funds - Debt Service Coverage Ratio Earnings available for debt service Debt Service 0.06 Return on Equity Ratio Net Earnings Shareholder Equity 0.21 Inventory Turnover Ratio Cost of Sales Average Stock Carried or Inventory 17.66 Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio Credit Sales Accounts Receivable 24.74 Trade payables Turnover Ratio Credit Purchases Accounts Payable 263.22 Net Capital Turnover Ratio Sales or Cost of Sales Net Working Capital 51.05 Net Profit Ratio (%) Net Operating Profit Sales 0.73% Return on Capital Employed Earning Before Interest and Tax Capital Employed 0.52 Return on Investment (%) Net Profit after interest, taxes and preference dividends Equity capital plus reserves 21.36%

Note: Ratios as on 31-12-2023 reflect financial data for the period of 9 months only and therefore it is not reasonable to compare the same with the ratios as on 31-03-2023 as they reflect financial data for the period of 12 months. Therefore, variance and the explanation to such variance is not presented.

Statement showing yearly ratios as on 31-03-2023

ParticulaRs Numerator Denominator 2021-22 2022-23 Variance Explanation Current Ratio Current Assets Current Liabilities 1.31 1.13 -13.74% - Debt-Equity Ratio Long term Debt Shareholders Funds - - - - Debt Service Coverage Ratio Earnings available for debt service Debt Service 0.11 0.14 27.27% Increase in earnings Return on Equity Ratio Net Earnings Shareholder Equity 0.13 0.31 138.46% Increase in earnings Inventory Turnover Ratio Cost of Sales Average Stock Carried or Inventory 26.99 35.92 33.09% Increase in stock Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio Credit Sales Accounts Receivable 12.65 27.39 116.52% Increase in trade receivables Trade payables Turnover Ratio Credit Purchases Accounts Payable 61.37 57.73 -5.93% - Net Capital Turnover Ratio Sales or Cost of Sales Net Working Capital 31.11 65.21 109.61% Increase in sales and inventory Net Profit Ratio (%) Net Operating Sales 0.70% Profit 1.00% 0.30% - Return on Capital Employed Earning Before Interest and Tax capital Employed 0.31 0.62 100.00% Increase in earnings Return on Investment (%) Net Profit after interest, taxes and preference dividends Equity Capital plus reserves 13.16% 30.97% 17.81% -

Statement showing yearly ratios as on 31-03-2022

ParticulaRs Numerator Denominator 2020-21 2021-22 Variance Explanation Current Ratio Current Assets Current Liabilities 1.26 1.31 3.97% - Debt-Equity Ratio Long term Debt Shareholders Funds - - - - Debt Service Coverage Ratio Earnings available for debt service Debt Service 0.08 0.12 50.00% Increase in earnings Return on Equity Ratio Net Earnings Shareholder Equity 0.13 0.14 7.69% - Inventory Turnover Ratio Cost of Sales Average Stock Carried or Inventory 27.41 26.99 -1.53% - Trade Receivables Turnover Ratio Accounts Credit Sales Receivable 16.99 12.65 -25.54% Increase in trade receivables Trade payables Turnover Ratio Credit Purchases Accounts Payable - 61.37 - - Net Capital Turnover Ratio Sales or Cost of Sales Net Working Capital 31.93 31.11 -2.57% - Net Profit Ratio (%) Net Operating Profit Sales 0.64% 0.73% 0.09% - Return on Capital Employed Earning Before Interest and Tax Capital Employed 0.31 0.32 3.23% - Return on Investment interest, taxes and (%) Net Profit after preference dividends Equity capital plus reserves 13.39% 13.78% 0.39% -

Restated Statement of Capitalization